BOYS
HALLSVILLE 48, R. CITY 37: ROYSE CITY - The Hallsville Bobcats went 3-1 over the weekend at the Royse City Tournament, knocking off the host team 48-37 in the tournament's third-place game.
Anthon McDermott had 25 points and seven rebounds to pace Hallsville (8-1) against Royse City. Barnabas Baliraine added 13 points and eight rebounds, Luke Cheatham six points and four assists, Landon Bowden five assists and Jace Johnston and Stevan Davis two points apiece.
The Bobcats opened the tournament with a 70-62 loss to North Forney. McDermott had 23 points, four rebounds and four assists, Cheatham 21 points, four rebounds and three assists, Bowden eight points and four rebounds, Grayson Magestro five points, Johnston two points, Baliraine two points and four rebounds and Kyeson Lewis one point.
In a 69-33 win over Nevada Community, McDermott scored 22 points to go along with seven rebounds, two assists and four steals. Cheatham finished with 19 points, three assists and three steals, Magestro 12 points and four steals, Baliraine two points and five rebounds, Brendon Williams three points and three rebounds, Lewis two points and five steals and Kamryn McDonald a point and four rebounds.
McDermott (19) and Cheatham (11) both reached double figures in scoring in a 47-46 win over Bryan Adams. McDermott added seven rebounds and four steals, Cheatham two assists and two steals, David five points, Baliraine five points and eight rebounds, Bowden three points, Magestro two points and Johnston two points and three rebounds.
QUITMAN 36, W. OAK 30: WHITE OAK - The Quitman Bulldogs jumped out to a 17-7 lead after one quarter and held on for a 36-30 win over host team White Oak in the Gold Bracket championship game at the White Oak/Union Grove Tournament.
Zac Jacyno had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in the loss for White Oak. Jaydon Medlin added 11 points, and Colton Millwood added five points and five rebounds.
James Levi Thompson scored 1 points, Hunter Jacobs and Thomas Sabedra eight apiece, Brady Floyd seven and Ethan Presley two for Quitman. Jacobs, Floyd and Thompson all had six rebounds, and Sabedra added three assists and three blocks.
Jacyno had 19 points and nine rebounds and Medlin knocked down four 3-pointers in a 49-29 win over Elkhart on Friday. Gavin Spies added six assists, and Millwood scored seven points.
JEFFERSON 56, MINEOLA 49: Kenneth Ross dropped in 28 points to pace Jefferson, and the Bulldogs earned a 56-49 win over Mineola on Saturday.
Luke Elder and Chris Bowman scored 12 points apiece, and Erik Burns added four. Bowman had eight rebounds and Burns five. Ross handed out six assists and came up with five steals, and Burns chipped in with two blocks and two steals.
GIRLS
HAWKINS 58, W. OAK 41: WHITE OAK - The Hawkins Lady Hawks got a career-high 31 points from Taetum Smith in a 58-41 win over host team White Oak to win the championship at the White Oak/Union Grove Tournament.
Smith also had seven steals, three rebounds and three assists for Hawkins. Jordyn Warren added 14 points, five rebounds, three steals and three assists, Laney Wilson seven points and 12 rebounds, Haylie Warrick three points and three rebounds, Londyn Wilson two points and four rebounds and Carmen Turner a point, three rebounds and two steals.
SABINE 37, E. FIELDS 22: WHITE OAK - In the Gold Bracket third-place game at the White Oak/Union Grove Tournament, the Sabine Lady Cardinals notched a 37-22 win over Elysian Fields.
Sabine, which led 19-7 at halftime, was paced by Ashlynn Davis with 14 points. Davis passed 500 points for her career with her effort on Saturday.
Ashleigh McCormack and Ella Roberts added seven points apiece, Loren Colquitt four, Breanna Evans three and Kyle Longhofer and Caitlyn Stewart one point apiece.
BECKVILLE 39, WINONA 5: WHITE OAK - In the Bronze Bracket third-place game at the White Oak/Union Grove Tournament, Ayanna Burroughs scored 10 points and added five rebounds to lead Beckville to a 39-5 win over Winona.
Natalie Pelzl finished with six points, four steals and two assists, Maddie McAfee and Jayce Davis four points apiece, Reese Dudley three points and McKinna Chamness, Laney Jones, Jaidyn Flanagan and Monica Lockett two points apiece.
TATUM 51, L-EYLAU 50: GILMER - The Tatum Lady Eagles defeated Liberty-Eylau (51-50) and fell to Jacksonville (30-26) on Saturday at the Gilmer Tournament.
Against Liberty-Eylau, Kamdyn Scott had 18 points, six rebounds, seven steals and three assists. Aundrea Bradley added 16 points and three assists, Jade Moore-Simon eight points, 10 rebounds and four steals, Alecia Halton six points and Kerrigan Biggs two points, six rebounds, two steals and three assists.
Against Jacksonville, Scott finished with nine points, five rebounds and four steals, Moore-Simon 10 rebounds and three steals, Halton six points, Patience Price two points and Bradley nine points, five rebounds, three steals and four assists.
On Thursday, the Lady Eagles fell to Mabank, 49-34. Bradley had 12 points, six rebounds and five steals, Rhianna Harris 11 points and eight rebounds, Price three steals, Halton two points, two rebounds and three steals, Moore-Simon three rebounds and Scott seven points, five rebounds and two steals.
JEFFERSON 46, HOOKS 41: Taurria Hood scored 12 points, Kristen Thomas added 10 for the Lady Bulldogs and Jefferson edged Hooks, 46-41, on Saturday.
Rielyn Schubert finished with nine points, Keyasia Black six, Jaida Bray five and Jordyn Davidson four. Davidson and Bray added six rebounds apiece, and Hood finished with five. Davidson also came up with five steals.
OVERTON 41, HARMONY 20: HARMONY - The Overton Lady Mustangs pulled away with a big second half to hand Harmony a 41-20 setback on Saturday.
Kayla Nobles had 17 points, Brylie Smith 11, Alex Brown seven and Ne'Kier Weir four. Smith added five rebounds, three assists and three steals, and Nobles had five rebounds and two assists.