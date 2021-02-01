DISTRICT 21-2A
CARLISLE 90, B. SANDY 49: PRICE — Griff Rigdon and Matt Rigdon combined for 62 points, Brett Roland recorded a double-double and the Carlisle Indians earned a 90-49 win over Big Sandy.
Griff Rigdon drilled eight 3-pointers and finished with 32 points for the Indians. Matt Rigdon added 30 points and nine rebounds, and Roland finished with 12 points, 15 assists and seven rebounds.
PRIVATE
GIRLS
HEAT 52, EXPRESS 16: MANSFIELD — Jordan Parker tossed in 24 points and filled the stat sheet with 11 rebounds, six steals, five blocks and an assist as Longview HEAT rolled to a 52-16 win over Weatherford Express to finish unbeaten at the NCHBC Red River District Tournament.
Brailey Brown added 14 points, three rebounds and two assists for HEAT. Maddie Wright chipped in with four points and eight rebounds, Jenna Parker three points, three assists, six rebounds and four steals, Laynie Walton three points and Skye Cotton and Abbey Gallant two points and a rebound apiece.
BOYS
CHCS 69, GREENVILLE 60: Will Horne and Isaac Adams combined for 36 points, and Christian Heritage Classical School improved to 5-0 in district play with a 69-60 win over Greenville Christian.
Horne led the Sentinels with 19 points. Adams added 17 points and eight rebounds, Ethan Moczygemba 11 points and Carson Lambert nine rebounds.