DISTRICT 15-5A
■ HALLSVILLE 79, P. TREE 20: Eleven Ladycats got into the scoring act, led by double-digit nights from Catherine Warford (12) and Abbi Fischer (10), as Hallsville nothed a 79-20 win over Pine Tree on Saturday.
Baylie Perkins finished with nine points and six assists for Hallsville, which improved to 9-2 in district play with the win — 14-8 overall. Faith Baliraine, Olivia Simmons and Da’Quavia Lively all had eight points, Mallory Pyle and Laikyn Smith seven apiece, Aubrey Marjason four and Alysa Foster and MaKayla Menchue three each. Pyle added five assists, Fischer seven rebounds, Warford seven steals and Simmons six rebounds.
Hallsville hosts Sulphur Springs tonight.
PRIVATE
■ REGENTS 42, CHCS 39: Christian Heritage Classical School dropped to 2-2 in district play with a 42-39 loss in overtime against Regents.
Campbell Laney had 20 points, seven rebounds and three steals in the loss for CHCS. Mary White added seven points and six rebounds, and Madyn Brown chipped in with six points, six assists and four rebounds.
FROM STAFF REPORTS