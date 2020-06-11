Longview Christian School, working in conjunction with East Texas Hoops, is set to host a 19-game basketball Play Day on Saturday.
Select teams from all across East Texas will participate. Boys and girls teams range in age from 5th and 6th grade all the way to the varsity level.
Caleb Carr is in his third year coaching the varsity girls select version of East Texas Playmakers. A one-time UIL State Tournament MVP at White Oak, Carr says, when assembling his roster, he looks for a group of girls with a deep love for basketball and the desire to improve.
“This is a huge step for us getting back out on the court. All the kids and parents are so excited to get back out there and toss the ball up,” said Carr. “In America sports is huge. It unites us. I know we’re grateful for having the chance to get out there and compete.”
Carr, 26, said by comprising girls from different high schools across the area, bonds can be built that will last a lifetime.
“One of the best complements we always hear a lot is how much these girls love playing with each other. It’s been a joy ever since I started working with these girls,” Carr explained.
“I want to be good at it and see these girls improve ... follow them on their journey and make them better for their schools. That’s the ultimate goal.”
Bart Millsap has been the director of East Texas Hoops for nine years and oversees the overall production of these weekend play days. He said while this is the first such tournament to come to Longview, there are five additional play days on the schedule this summer.
“We’re tickled to death to get something going here in Longview. We’ve got teams coming from as far off as Douglas and Cherino,” said Millsap. “This is a great area to play basketball and a positive step because we’re getting kids out of their houses to play the game they love.”
All participating teams are guaranteed two games. Spectators, in compliance with COVID-19 protocol, are requested to wear masks. Admission for the all-day affair is $5 for adults and $3 for children.
SCHEDULE8 a.m, Ballers Nation Green vs East Texas Playmakers (7/8 B)
8:45 a.m. East Texas Playmakers vs BCB 78 (7/8 B)
9:30 a.m. Chapel Hill vs Ballers Nation Green (7/8 B)
10:15 a.m. BCB 78 vs East Texas Prospects (7/8 B)
11 a.m. Ballers Nation Jones vs Chapel Hill (7/8 B)
11:45 a.m. East Texas Prospects vs Ballers Nation Jones (7/8 B)
12:30 p.m. East Texas Playmakers vs Douglas Lady Indians (VG)
1:15 p.m. Douglas Lady Indians vs Martins Mills (VG)
2 p.m. Martins Mills vs East Texas Playmakers (VG)
2:45 p.m. KCB vs Warriors (VB)
3:30 p.m. BCB vs KCB (VB)
4:15 p.m. East Texas Prospects vs Baller Nation (5/6 B)
5 p.m. BCB vs East Texas Prospects (5/6 B)
5:45 p.m. Baller Nation vs BCB (5/6 B)
6:30 p.m. Warriors vs Baller Nation (VB)
7:15 p.m. Broaddus vs East Texas Rockets (5/6 G)
8 p.m. Tyler HEAT vs BCB (VB)
8:45 p.m. East Texas Rockets vs Broaddus (5/6 G)
9:15 p.m. Baller Nation vs Tyler HEAT (VB)