From Staff Reports
SHREVEPORT, La. — The Lee College Rebels built a 28-point cushion and held off a late Kilgore College rally on Tuesday, handing the Rangers a 93-87 setback in the opening round of the Region XIV Conference Tournament at Centenary College’s Gold Dome.
Lee led by 28 points (42-14) in the first half, but KC stormed back and got to within five late.
Ismael Cruz-Paris led the way for No. 11 seed Lee (17-14) iwth 25 points. Max Armer added 14, Alonzo Linton 13, Chris Osten 12 and Lewis Hughes 11.
Kilgore, the No. 6 seed, ends the season with a 21-9 record. The Rangers were paced by Cameron Gooden in the loss with 25 points. Rodrigue Andela added 24 points and 17 rebounds, and D’Rell Roberts tossed in 21 points.
Kilgore defeated the Rebels 92-73 when the teams met back on Jan. 8 in Kilgore.
■ JACKSONVILLE 100, PANOLA 92: SHREVEPORT, La. — Dancell Leter and LaMarcus Donahue combined for 43 points, and No. 9 seed Jacksonville opened the Region XIV Conference Tournament with a 100-92 win over No. 8 Panola.
Leter had 23 points, Donahue 20, Justin Blunt and Henry Hampton 14 apiece and Nick Gazelas 13 for the Jaguars (17-12), who advance to play No. 1 Tyler at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Panola ends its season with a 19-12 record.
The Ponies were paced by Kelyn Pennie with 21 points in the loss. Kamari Brown added 17, Cameron carson and Jermaine Drewey 13 apiece and Stanton Rose and Christopher Coley 10 each.