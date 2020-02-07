TYLER - Tyler Lee’s senior trio of Aaliyah Morgan, Alyssia Thorne and Hannah Haynes have won 96 games in their careers following Friday night’s 51-23 victory over Longview on Senior Night.
“This is my fourth year, so this is my first group I’ve had for all four years,” Lee head coach Ross Barber said. “When we got here, it was just another program. This group came in and really helped put a stamp on our program to be one of the better programs throughout the state. Their leadership and dedication have been huge. They’ve provided an example for our younger kids."
Two of those seniors — Morgan and Thorne — each scored 6 points to combine for the Lady Raiders’ first 12 points of the game. Aaliyah Campbell then turned a steal into a layup to give Lee a 14-1 lead after the first quarter.
Longview didn’t get its first field goal until there was 5:49 left in the second quarter when Meesha Shead hit a 3-pointer. The Lady Lobos started the game 0 of 10 from the field and 10 turnovers. The Lady Lobos’ had eight attempts from 3-point range in that span.
Longview finished with four made threes in the contest — three by Shead, who finished with a team-high 9 points. Madison Pippins and Miah Colbert each scored 5 points, and Colbert pulled down eight rebounds.
Lee led 22-6 at halftime.
Longview opened the third quarter with a steal and jumper by Jordan McLain and a triple by Shead. Lee then responded with a 9-0 run and led 35-16 after three quarters.
Thorne led Lee with 18 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Campbell had 11 points.
Morgan, a TCU commit who has more than 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in her career and is the first player in program history to be nominated for the McDonald’s All-American Game, finished with 6 points.
Haynes added 3 points in her final home game of her career.
The Lady Lobos (13-17, 4-7) will host Mesquite on Tuesday.
Lee (26-6, 10-1) will end the regular season Tuesday at Mesquite Horn, which is currently tied with the Lady Raiders for the top spot in District 11-6A. Lee won the first meeting 50-36.