MEN
■ LETU 94, MARY HARDIN-BAYLOR 90: ALPINE — Nate West tallied a game-high 36 points the LeTourneau University Yellow Jackets rallied from a one-point halftime deficit to drop Mary Hardin-Baylor 94-90 in quarterfinal play at the American Southwest Conference Tournament at Sul Ross State’s Gallego Center.
LETU (21-6) moves to the semifinals to face tourney host and top-seed Sul Ross State (17-9) in a 7:30 start tonight.
West never came off the floor and hit 12 of 28 fields goals, including 7 of 15 from beyond the arc. Teammate Andrew Eberhardt, like West, played from opening tip to the final horn. He netted 26 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including 8 of 12 from deep.
John Argue round out LETU’s trio in twins with 15 points. Both Argue and West pulled down a team-high eight boards in the win.
Logan Hicks led Mary Hardin-Baylor with 32 points in a losing cause. The Crusaders also got doubles from Sam Moore (19), Casey Armour (14), Pat Everett (10) and Devyn Brewton (10).
WOMEN
■ HARDIN-SIMMONS 65, LETU 63: RICHARDSON — Parris Parmer calmy sank two free throws with 0:04 left in regulation to lift the Hardin-Simmons Cowgirls to a 65-63 win over the LeTourneau University Yellow Jackets here Thursday at the UT-Dallas Athletic Center in quarterfinal play of the American Southwest Conference basketball tournament.
Hardin-Simmons (20-6) advances to today’s semifinal round and faces host and top-seed UT-Dallas (22-4) in a 7:30 p.m. tip.
LETU, which rallied from a nine-point third period deficit to tie the game late, finishes its year at 14-12.
Malacia Guy drained one of her three 3-pointers in the waning minutes as LETU squared things at 63-all. Guy, who finished the night with 11 points, forged the game’s third tie with her money ball.
Parmer, who tallied 14 points in the win, drew a foul as time drained in regulation. She swished the go-ahead shot and rattled home her second effort.
Keauna Whitfield led LETU in a losing cause with a game-high 27 points.
Hardin-Simmons got 17 points from Taylor Gaffney and 21 rebounds from Keilee Burke.
LATE WEDNESDAY MEN
■ KILGORE 79, PARIS 58: PARIS — Stephan Morris led a balanced scoring attack for the Rangers, and Kilgore broke open a close game with a big second half en route to a 79-58 win over Paris in Region XIV Conference action.
Cameron Gooden added 14 points, Michael Thomas 13 and Assane Ndiaye 10 for the Rangers, who outscored the Dragons 45-24 after halftime.
Kilgore closes out the regular season with a 21-8 record overall and a 12-7 mark in the conference.
KC will participate in the Region XIV Conference Tournament next week in Shreveport at Centenary College. Pairings will be released this weekend, but first-round games for the men are set for 1, 3, 6 and 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
