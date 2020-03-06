From Staff Reports
RICHARDSON — LeTourneau’s season came to an end on Friday at the NCAA Division III Tournament despite a furious rally and a 51-point performance from American Southwest Conference Player of the Year Nate West.
The YellowJackets, in the national tournament for the second time, dropped an 88-86 decision to Whitworth at the UTD Activity Center. Whitworth advances to take on either UT Dallas or Centenary in the second round on Saturday.
LeTourneau’s season ends at 23-6.
West connected on 18 of 39 shots overall, 5 of 17 3-pointers and 10 of 12 free throws. He also added five rebounds and two assists. Justin Moore chipped in with 11 points, 11 rebounds, Andrew Eberhardt eight points, John Argue eight points and eight rebounds, Kyle Matthews four points and Garrett Beene and Elijah Gerber two points apiece.
Ben College had 33 points, Isaiah Hernandez 20 and Liam Fitzgerald 16 for Whitworth.
LeTourneau fell behind by 15 (34-19) late in the first half, but closed strong and trailed by just seven (38-31) at intermission. The deficit grew to 14 (57-43) with 11:33 to play in the contest, and LETU trailed 69-56 with 7:47.
The deficit was 10 (81-71) with 57 seconds remaining , but LETU kept chipping away at the deficit and tied things at 86-86 on a bucket by West with just seven seconds showing on the clock. Hernandez scored on a fastbreak layup at the buzzer to give Whitman the 88-86 win.