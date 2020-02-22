WARM-UP GAME
BOYS
■ SABINE 59, UNION GROVE 49: TENAHA — David Robinson’s 13 points paced a trio in twin figures as the Sabine Cardinals were 59-49 winners over the Union Grove Lions in a warm-up match Saturday.
The Cardinals jumped out to an early 11-4 first period lead. They carried a 29-20 advantage to the half.
It was pretty much even the rest of the way.
Robinson was joined by Breydan Pobuda and Jace Burns with 10 points each.
Kole Burns was the lone Lion to reach double figures as he finished with 12 points.
COLLEGE
MEN
■ LETU 114, BELHAVEN 98: Senior Day at Solheim Arena and Nate West went out in style.
The all-time leading scorer in LeTourneau history toasted the cords for a school-record 67 points as the Yellow Jackets rolled to a 114-98 win over Belhaven before a crowd of 300.
West canned a dozen from beyond the arc and finished 21 of 43 from the field. He also sank 13 of 15 from the line as LETU improved to 20-5 overall and 12-3 in American Southwest Conference.
Andrew Eberhardt netted 11 points and Justin Moore added 10.
Belhaven’s Bronson Cooks had his 32-point effort overshadowed by West’s record performance. Matthew McMillian chipped in 20 points in the losing effort.
LETU prepares for Thursday’s first round of the ASC Tournament. The Jackets will face Mary Hardin-Baylor in a 5 p.m. tip at Sul Ross University in Apline.
WOMEN
■ LETU 69, BELHAVEN 56: Micayla Mikulski and Flora Akingbade each netted 17 points as the LeTourneau women used big first and third periods to defeat Belhaven, 69-56, here Saturday at Solheim Arena.
Mikulski canned three of four from beyond the arc, while Akingbade reeled in a game-high 13 rebounds. Keauna Whitfield turned in a double-double with 11 points and 12 boards. Scruffy Hopkins also hauled in 10 caroms.
LETU made good on 18 of 21 opportunities from the charity stripe.
Mariah Collins paced Belhaven in defeat with 21 points, while Keke Lyles dropped 13 points.
It was the home finale for LETU, which improves to 14-11 overall and 10-6 in American Southwest Conference play. Belhaven slips to 14-11 overall and 7-9 in ASC action.
Next up for LETU, first-round play at the ASC Tournament starting Thursday.
LATE FRIDAY
GIRLS
■ UNION GROVE 46, WOLFE CITY 39: MOUNT VERNON — Carliegh Judd’s 16 points propelled the Union Grove Lady Lions to the third round of the UIL state playoffs with a 46-39 win over Wolfe City here Friday night.
Judd was joined in double figures by Shayla Gallagher with 11. Macey Roberts netted nine, Madelynn Lacaze six and Macey Alston four.
Union Grove, which improves to 25-7 on the year, moves on from bi-district to the Class 2A regional quarterfinals. The Lady Lions draw the unenviable task of facing top-ranked Martins Mill on Monday at TJC’s Wagstaff Gymnasium. The Lady Mustangs (30-0) have won 108-straight games marking the second longest win streak in Texas high school girls basketball history.
■ PRAIRILAND 31, HARMONY 27: MOUNT VERNON — The Harmony Lady Eagles saw their season come to a halt with a heartbreaking 31-27 Class 3A Area loss to the Prairiland Lady Patriots here Friday.
Harmony trailed 22-19 going into the final eight minutes of regulation. The Lady Pats managed to hold the lead and take home a hard-fought win over the Lady Eagles.
Kinzee Settles led Harmony with 10 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Kaylee Clemons netted nine points, seven boards and had two steals. Rounding out the scoring was Jenci Seahorn (5), Lanie Trimble (2) and Madi Rhame (1).