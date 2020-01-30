Chants of “MVP” were raining down as Nate West stepped to the line inside the final minute of a spirited night between two rivals.
If that title comes to fruition, it will be just the latest accolade for the LeTourneau University senior.
West became the first player in American Southwest Conference history to hit the 2,000-point career mark and, in doing so with a total-team effort, the YellowJackets knocked off East Texas Baptist University, 92-85, on Thursday at Solheim Arena.
The loss is the first in ASC action for the Tigers, snapping an eight-game win streak. LeTourneau runs its season mark to 14-4 overall and 7-2 in ASC action with its fifth-straight win.
This rivalry showdown featured a little bit of everything. A blistering start from LeTourneau have the YellowJackets a 17-point lead in the first half. ETBU (15-3, 8-1) rallied twice in the second half to tie things up in a meeting between the top scoring offense (LETU) and top scoring defense (ETBU) in the ASC.
“It was a very competitive game,” West, the reigning United States Basketball Writers Association Division III National Player of the Week, said. “We knew they were going to have a run eventually and they did. Our goal was to stay consistent.
“We had to keep our composure, stay in line and play our game.”
West turned in 33 points for the YellowJackets, his fifth 30-plus-point game of the season and fifth-straight with at least 25 points, en route to upping his ASC-leading point mark. The Houston senior narrowly missed his fourth triple-double of the season, finishing with 10 rebounds and nine assists.
LeTourneau got big night from several players in a few different ways.
Elijah Gerber followed with 14 points off the bench and Andrew Eberhardt, Justin Moore and John Argue chipped in double-digit nights for LeTourneau, who built a 43-26 lead in the first half and led by 13, 47-34, at halftime.
“We’re young around Nate but we feel like with our depth, we have a lot of versatility and can play different ways,” LeTourneau head coach Dan Miller said. “It seems like it’s a different person each game that seems to step up. Elijah was big off the bench for us tonight.”
But ETBU isn’t in the ASC East lead for no reason.
The Tigers took advantage of a slow start to the second half from LETU and quickly erased the halftime lead, grabbing its first lead of the night with 15:25 left.
West hit one of his five 3-pointers to put the YellowJackets back on top, 57-55, and big plays from Gerber, including a three, expanded LETU’s lead back to eight, 73-65, with 7:40 left.
Once again, then came the Tigers.
Nathan Fontenot hit a three and Westin Riddick, who matched West’s 33-point night, led a 9-0 run for ETBU.
With 3:43 left, West put YellowJackets ahead 79-77, found Gerber for another three and an emphatic putback from Moore capped a 9-0 run.
West came to the line with 26 seconds left to the chants and drained a pair of free throws, icing the rivalry win for LeTourneau.
And now, they get to do it again.
The two teams will square off once again at 3 p.m. Saturday at Ornelas Gym in Marshall.
This time, however, it’ll be LeTourneau’s win streak on the line.
“We were playing good and we got humbled midseason by a good UT Dallas team,” Miller said. “I think that refocused us. We found out how we would handle adversity, like we did tonight, and we handled it in a good way. I think our reset since that game has been wonderful. These guys are connected.”
WOMEN
Three Tigers placed in double digits as ETBU opened action Thursday with a 67-53 win over LeTourneau.
After a competitive start, a dismal second quarter spoiled LeTourneau’s night as ETBU out-scored the YellowJackets, 20-8, in the frame. LETU shot 8.3 percent in the quarter as the Tigers gained control with its first of two 11-0 runs.
Amanda Wilson led with 16 points and Kim Childress turned in a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double for the Tigers, who move to 14-4 overall and 8-1 in ASC action. LeTourneau drops to 10-8 and 6-3 with the loss.
Keauna Whitfield had a game-high 18 points to go with six assists for the YellowJackets and Flora Akingbade had 12 rebounds.
But the paint belonged to ETBU. The Tigers had a 42-33 advantage on rebounds and had 40 points in the paint overall.
A 6-0 run and a 5-0 run, paired with a three from Vanessa Cruz to open the fourth quarter trimmed LeTourneau’s deficit down to single digits, 50-42.
The Tigers, led by a strong run from Mallory Stephens responded with an 11-0 run to seize control.
LeTourneau travels to Marshall for a 1 p.m. tip on Saturday.