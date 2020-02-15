The trio of Nate West, Justin Moore and Andrew Eberhardt led the way for the LeTourneau YellowJackets, combining to score 80 points in a 96-86 win over the Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders on Saturday night at Solheim Center.
West nearly had a triple-double, racking up 30 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to only one turnover. Moore contributed a game-high 32 points to go along with eight rebounds. Eberhardt got off to a rocky start, missing his first four shots, before heating up in the second half. He finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Logan Hicks led the way for the Crusaders with 25 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Sam Moore and Kendal Little chipped in 16 apiece.
LeTourneau held an 8-5 lead in the early going, before a 10-0 run put the Crusaders on top 15-8. The YellowJackets were unable to close the gap over the next several minutes, and a three-pointer by Devyn Brewton put MHB up 11, 32-21, with just under five minutes remaining in the half.
The YellowJackets responded with an 11-0 run, capped by a strong finish at the rim by Moore, to tie the game with 32 seconds still on the clock. A pair of free throws by Hicks helped the Crusaders carry a 34-32 lead into the break.
MHB quickly pushed the lead back to 10, 44-34, early in the second half. LeTourneau slowly cut into the deficit before a four-point play by Moore gave the YellowJackets their first lead since the 16:40 mark of the first half.
They wouldn’t trail again.
The YellowJacket lead was extended to double figures, 87-76, after a three-pointer by West. After trading baskets during the ensuing possessions, a steal by Eberhardt led to a fast break dunk, giving LeTourneau a 12-point lead and sealing the win for LETU.
The YellowJackets were an efficient 19-23 from the foul line. They shot only 31.4 percent from the field in the first half, but turned things around after the break, shooting 53.8 percent as a team in the second half.
LeTourneau improves to 18-5 overall and 11-3 in the American Southwest Conference. They have already clinched a spot in the ASC Championship Tournament and are one game behind first-place UT Dallas in the East Division standings with two games remaining. The YellowJackets will play a home game against Louisiana College Thursday night at 7:30.
Mary Hardin-Baylor falls to 13-10, 5-8 and will hit the road for a matchup with Howard Payne University on Thursday night in Brownwood.
WOMEN
It was a battle between the two women wearing number four, as Hannah Holt helped the No. 17 Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders down Keauna Whitfield and the LeTourneau YellowJackets, 67-64, to open action on Saturday afternoon.
Whitfield played all 40 minutes for the YellowJackets, registering 27 points and five rebounds. Vanessa Cruz contributed in all areas with nine points, five assists, three rebounds and a steal. Flora Akingbade grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.
Holt finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Alicia Blackwell and Bethany McLeod had 10 points each, with Blackwell also adding six rebounds and three assists.
Holt scored the game’s first two points before a quick 7-0 run gave LeTourneau an early lead.
The YellowJackets maintained the lead until a layup by Holt put the Crusaders up 20-19 with 7:42 remaining in the second quarter. LeTourneau responded with a 12-4 run to take 31-24 lead into the half’s final minutes.
An 8-0 response from MHB sent the teams into the half with the Crusaders on top by one, 32-31.Whitfield had 17 of the YellowJackets 31 first half points. Holt had 14 for MHB.
Whitfield opened the third with a three-pointer, and an offensive rebound by Akingbade gave LETU a 38-32 lead early in the quarter.
The YellowJackets held a lead for most of the third, but Holt led a Crusader rally in the final minutes thatgave MHB a one-point lead, 47-46, heading into the final frame.
Neither team was able to take a commanding lead in the fourth, but a three-pointer by Malacia Guy gave LETU a 61-56 lead with just over three minutes to go.
They YellowJackets held the lead until Guy fouled McLeod and sent her to the line with her team down one, 64-63, with 37.4 seconds left. She connected on both free throws.
On the next LETU possession, Alicia Blackwell drew a charge on Whitfield. She was then intentionally fouled on the inbounds pass and went 2-2 from the line to give the Crusaders a 67-64 lead with 11.3 seconds on the clock.
Whitfield had a chance to tie the game at the end, but her three-pointer bounced off the rim.
The YellowJackets drop to 12-11 overall and 8-6 in conference play, but they have already qualified for the ASC Championship Tournament. Their next contest will be a home game Thursday at 5:30 p.m. against Louisiana College (5-16, 3-10).
Mary Hardin-Baylor improves to 19-4 and 12-2 and will travel to Brownwood next to take on Howard Payne University on Thursday night.