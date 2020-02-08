COLLEGE
MEN
■ LETU 79, OZARKS 74: CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — LeTourneau needed a second half comeback to pick up a 79-74 road victory at Ozarks on Saturday.
With the game tied in the second half, Andrew Eberhardt buried a triple, and Nate West knocked down a field goal to give LeTourneau a 67-62 lead.
Darnel Renelique’s layup with 5:41 to play pulled Ozarks within 69-66. Cory Wilhelm tied the game at 70 with a jumper at the 2:56 mark.
West sank two free throws the next trip down the floor, and then buried a three-pointer with just over two minutes remaining as the YellowJackets (16-5, 9-3 American Southwest Conference) went up 75-70.
LeTourneau will host Concordia Texas at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to begin the four-game homestand to close the regular season.
WOMEN
■ LETU 72, OZARKS 59: CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — LeTourneau University women’s basketball team moved back over the .500 mark after beating Ozarks, 72-59.
The YellowJackets (11-10, 7-5 American Southwest Conference) put an end to a three-game skid in the toughest portion of its schedule. LETU swept the season series from Ozarks (5-16, 0-12). LeTourneau crept back into sole possession of third place in the ASC East after Belhaven lost at Hardin-Simmons.
Malacia Guy scored a season-high 17 points, and had three steals. She was 3 of 6 from the floor and 9 of 12 from the free throw line. Bailey Lightfoot had 12 points, going 3 of 6 from three-point range, and had two steals. Scruffy Hopkins had 11 points, two steals and a block. Micayla Mikuskli had eight points and eight rebounds.
LeTourneau will host Concordia Texas 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
GIRLS
DISTRICT 16-5A
■ LUFKIN 60, PINE TREE 26: LUFKIN — A 22-3 run by Lufkin in the third quarter put things away for the Lady Panthers in a 60-26 win over Pine Tree.
Kameron Polk scored eight points in the loss for Pine Tree. Antranae Thomas added five, McKenzie Kirk, D’karia Woodard and Malaeka Wilson four apiece and Destiny McCray one.
Pine Tree will host Jacksonville on Tuesday for senior night.
DISTRICT 16-4A
■ CHAPEL HILL 35, KILGORE 33: KILGORE — Chapel Hill held on for a 35-33 overtime win against the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs on Friday.
Miah Thomas finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and two steals in the loss for Kilgore. Skye Cotton added five points and five rebounds, and Keke Roy chipped in with three points and three rebound.
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ WHITE OAK 60, GLADEWATER 45: WHITE OAK — The White Oak Ladynecks, led by triple-doubles from Alysa Hall and Renee O’Kelley, clinched the district championship with a 60-45 win over Gladewater on Friday.
Hall had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and O’Kelley added 14 points, 16 rebounds and 10 steals for the Ladynecks (21-10, 13-0). Caitlin Jester and Morgan Benge had 11 points apiece, Payton Palmer six and Anna Iske one.
Ebony Pipkin finished with 15 points, Haileigh Oliver 11 and Victoria Perry 10 in the loss for Gladewater.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ HUGHES SPRINGS 53, JEFFERSON 48: JEFFERSON — Adriana Kennedy and Briana Young combined for 31 points, and the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs used a big second quarter to pull ahead en route to a 53-48 win over Jefferson.
Kennedy scored 16 points and Young 15 for the Lady Mustangs, who trailed 16-13 after one quarter but outscored Jefferson 16-5 in the second stanza.
Rylie Tenbrook added nine points, Sanariya Davis seven, Amaunni Craver four and Sam Waller two.
DISTRICT 17-2A
■ MCLEOD 49, RIVERCREST 33: MCLEOD — Kaitlyn Cross and Sibbie Comer combined for 29 points to lead McLeod to a 49-33 win over Rivercrest.
Gracie Lance added nine points, Regan Johnson, Ella Lambeth and Cary May three apiece and Jillian Parker two.
Lance also had eight rebounds and two steals, Johnson three rebounds, two assists and three steals, Lambeth two rebounds and two steals, Comer 12 rebounds and two steals, Cross two rebounds and two steals, Parker three rebounds and two steals and May two rebounds.
BOYS
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ TATUM 87, WASKOM 50: WASKOM — Jayden Boyd led led five Eagles into double figures with 16 points, and capped triple-double night 12 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals as Tatum rolled to an 87-50 win over Waskom.
Markendrick Beall went double-double for Tatum with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Kendric Malone had 14 points, five assists and nine steals, Dalone Fuller 10 points, six rebounds and six steals and Ty Bridges 10 points and three steals.
Decartiyay Allison finished with nine points, six rebounds and three steals, Kendall Williams five points and five steals, Drake Walton five points, Bryan Hawkins five points, five rebounds and three steals and Hadey Crowley three points and three steals.
Tatum (20-9, 10-1) will host Elysian Fields on Tuesday.
DISTRICT 21-2A
■ MOUNT ENTERPRISE 56, ALTO 54: MOUNT ENTERPRISE — Mount Enterprise built an eight point lead early and held on for a 56-54 win over the Alto Yellowjackets.
Skyler Atkins scored 23 points in the loss for Alto. Keithen Jenkins added 14, Kurrin Sai Jackson nine, Jay Pope seven and Jerrion Skinner one.
from staff reports