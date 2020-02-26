A strong finish to the regular season doesn’t always guarantee a good start in the postseason.
But, it beats the alternative.
The LeTourneau University men and women enter the American Southwest Conference Tournament on a bit of a roll, and both teams hope they can keep that solid play going for at least three more days.
The LeTourneau men (20-5) meet Mary Hardin-Baylor (15-10) and the LETU women (14-11) take on Hardin-Simmons (19-6) today. Both games have scheduled 5 p.m. starts, with the men playing at Sul Ross State’s Gallego Center in Alpine and the women doing battle at the UT Dallas Activity Center in Richardson.
MEN
LeTourneau, the No. 2 seed out of the East, has won five in a row — including a 96-86 win over Mary Hardin-Baylor (West No. 3) back on Feb. 15 in Longview. Mary Hardin-Baylor dropped six of seven before closing out the regular season with back-to-back wins.
The YellowJackets without question enter the tournament with the league’s hottest player in senior Nate West, who was recently named the United States Basketball Writers Association National Division III Player of the Week.
West scored an ASC-record 67 points on Saturday in a win over Belhaven. He hit 21 of 43 field goals and dropped in 12 3-pointers while also going 13-for-15 from the free throw line.
That game came just two nights after scoring 47 points in a win.
In Saturday’s win over Belhaven, LETU poured in a season-high 16 triples. Andrew Eberhardt added 11 points, six rebounds and three steals. Justin Moore finished with 10 points and eight rebounds, Kyle Matthews eight points and Korrin Taylor collected eight rebounds.
In the other semifinal games today, ETBU (19-6) meets Concordia (12-13) at noon, Hardin-Simmons (11-14) faces UT Dallas (20-5) at 2:30 p.m. and Louisiana College (13-12) takes on Sul Ross (16-9) at 7:30 p.m.
The semifinals are set for 5 and 7:30 p.m. on Friday, with the championship game set for 6 p.m. on Saturday.
WOMEN
LeTourneau is the No. 3 seed out of the East, and Hardin-Simmons is No. 2 seeded out of the West. The YellowJackets fell 78-65 to Hardin-Simmons back on Jan. 2, but LETU heads into the tournament with two straight wins.
Hardin-Simmons won eight of 10 to close out the regular season.
LETU finished regular season play with a 69-56 win over Belhaven at home on Saturday. Flora Akingbade finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds to pace the home team. Micayla Mikulski had 17 points and seven rebounds, Vanessa Cruz seven points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals, Keauna Whitfield 11 points, 12 rebounds, five assists nd two blocks and Scruffy Hopkins seven points and 10 rebounds.
Other first-round games today have Howard Payne (11-14) vs. ETBU (19-6) at noon, Belhaven (14-11) vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor (21-4) at 2:30 p.m. and Concordia (9-16) vs. UT Dallas (21-4) at 7:30 p.m.
Semifinal games are set for 5 and 7 p.m. on Friday, with the title match set for 6 p.m. on Saturday.