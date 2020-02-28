COLLEGE
ALPINE — LeTourneau University men’s basketball team beat host Sul Ross State, 73-66, in the American Southwest Conference semifinals Friday night.
Nate West scored 23 points, had nine rebounds and eight assists, Garrett Beene added 17 points on 6 of 7 shooting, and John Argue had 16 points, seven boards, two blocks and two steals as the YellowJackets (22-5) punched their ticket to the ASC Championship game for the second time in school history.
LETU will meet rival East Texas Baptist (21-6) at 6 p.m. today in the championship game. The YellowJackets fell in the 2017 title game to Hardin-Simmons.
The YellowJackets built a 43-27 halftime lead, and held off a late charge by the Lobos, who trimmed a 17-point second half deficit down to four with 8:26 remaining. Beene’s three bumped the lead back to 11 for the Jackets with 6:54 to go, but Jake Lopez converted a three-point play with 4:09 remaining to cut it to four again. Avery Cole split a pair at the free throw line with 3 minutes remaining as the Lobos got within three, but the YellowJackets made six of their next seven free throws.
LeTourneau (22-5) defeated ETBU (21-6) in both regular season meetings — winning 92-85 at home and 81-71 on the road.
BOYS
■ TST 63, CANTERBURY 59: ROBINSON — The Trinity School of Texas Titans punched their ticket to the TAPPS Class A state title game with a 63-59 win over DeSoto Canterbury on Friday.
Caed Liebengood had 25 points and eight rebounds for the Titans. Jaden Ayala added 15 points and five rebounds, and Marlin Reeves finished with 13 points and eight boards.
The Titans (20-4) will face Robert M. Beren Academy at 8 p.m. tonight for the championship.
The Titans led 22-17 after one quarter and 31-25 at halftime against Canterbury. Both teams scored 20 in the third as TST took a 51-45 lead into the final stanza and held on for the victory.
■ HENDERSON 49, CADDO MILLS 37: ATHENS — Caleb Medford scored 24 points to help power the Henderson Lions to a 49-37 win over Caddo Mills on Friday in a Class 4A boys basketball area playoff at Athens High School.
The Lions (18-11) advance to meet Paris, a 64-52 winner over Van, next week in the regional quarterfinals.
Jy Fuller hit for nine points for the Lions with Bryson Collins adding seven.
■ ARP 52, HOOKS 45: PITTSBURG — Arp used a balanced scoring attack and pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 52-45 victory over Hooks on Friday in a Class 3A boys basketball area playoff game at Pittsburg High School.
Arp (21-5) advances to meet Jefferson in the regional quarterfinals next week.
Kadaylon Williams led Arp with 10 poins with Johnathan Blackwell following with nine points. Colton Birdsong and Tren Jones added eight points each with Daniel Clary pitching in seven.
Others scoring for Arp were Elijah Mauldin (4), Zachariah Mauldin (3) and Kajun Horton (2).
Williams hit two 3-pointers with Zachariah Mauldin hitting one.
Hooks (16-15) was led by Tommy Rigsby with 16 points.
■ MCLEOD 73, CELESTE 33: MOUNT VERNON — Keldyn Schubert tossed in 28 points and added 10 assists, Casey Smith and Trevor Deel combined for 25 points and McLeod rolled to a 73-33 win over Celeste.
Smith had 13 points, Deel 12 points and 10 rebounds and Kobe Bonner eight points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals. Austin Gilmore had four points, Silas Murdock and Nos Gryder three apiece and Nathan Parker two.
McLeod will face Big Sandy at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at ETBU.
GIRLS
■ MUENSTER 56, HAWKINS 32: MCKINNEY — Muenster built an 18-5 lead in the first quarter and rolled to a 56-32 win over the Hawkins Lady Hawks on Friday in a Class 2A Region II tournament semifinal.
Annie Anderle led Muenster with 25 points, including seven 3-pointers. Hawkins (31-2) was paced by Logan Jaco’s 11 points. Jordyn Warren added nine, Tenley Conde seven, Makena Warren four and Lynli Dacus one.
In the otehr semifinal, Jada Celsure scored 31 points as No. 1 Martin’s Mill survived a scare and earned a 60-59 win over Era.
The Lady Mustangs (37-0) trailed, 59-54, but shut out the Lady Hornets (24-11) in the final 2:13. Era had three chances to win. But a controversial traveling call wiped out point guard Briana Knabe’s put-back of her own missed free throw with 49 seconds left.
Martin’s Mill will face Muenster (33-4) in the region final at noon today.
LATE THURSDAY
BOYS
TROUP 45, COMMERCE 37: GRAND SALINE — Troup used five first-quarter 3-pointers to build a lead en route to a 45-37 win over No. 21 Commerce in a Class 3A area playoff game.
The Tigers (28-9) led 22-17 at halftime and started the third-quarter with a 9-2 outburst.
Bracey Cover led the Tigers with 16 points. Kedrick Frazier added 14 — 12 in the second half — to go along with 12 rebounds. Eleven of his boards came after intermission.