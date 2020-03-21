KANSAS CITY, Mo. – LeTourneau University men's basketball's Nate West was named the National Association of Basketball Coaches NCAA Division III Player of the Year.
"This award means a lot to me because I know LeTourneau is not known to be your powerhouse school, and for me to be from LeTourneau and win this award brings a lot of publicity to my school and basketball program," West said.
"Also, the amount of work I put in to receive this award is tremendous because I'm not a big, tall, athletic guy. A lot of my game is based off of skill, and the hours I have put in to be who I am on the court."
He is the first player from the state of Texas to win the award.
A 5-10 senior guard from Houston, West ranked fourth in NCAA Division III in scoring (28.6), first in total assists (208), second in assists per game (7.2) and second in triple-doubles (3).
He set school records for points in a season (830), points in a game (67), assists in a career (534), free throws made in a season (184), free throws made in a career (498), free throw percentage in a career (.856), three-point field goals in a career (361), three-pointers in a season (124) and steals in a career (182).
"To see Nate win the most prestigious award possible makes me and everybody in our program so happy," LeTourneau head coach Dan Miller said. "He is such an ambassador for our basketball program, university and the American Southwest Conference. He had a truly amazing career, but especially a special senior season.
"What makes me so proud is, as great of basketball player he is, he is an even better person. He is so humble, and treats everybody on the team great and exemplifies Romans 12:10. One thing that's underrated about Nate is how tough he is. He only missed one practice in four seasons. This is an incredible honor for Nate and our program, and we are extremely blessed, grateful and so proud of Nate."
West led the American Southwest Conference in scoring and assists. He was named a First Team All-American. He is LeTourneau's first NCAA Division III All-American in program history.
"I want to thank everyone at LeTourneau for the best time of my life," West said. "It has been the most special experience I have ever had. Everything about the school is great, and most special of all is my team. Coach Miller teaching me and allowing me to do the things I did every game was a blessing. He taught me so much about basketball on the court and even life lessons off the court.
"The reason I decided to come to LETU in the first place was the atmosphere of the school, Coach Miller, and I would be close to my grandmother, who lived almost two hours away from the school. This experience was great. I just want to thank all my past teammates at LETU, who are my brothers. We all have made great memories together, and they will all be talked about forever."
The NABC Division III Player of the Year award is sponsored by ShotTracker.
A week ago, West was named to Small College Basketball's Bevo Francis Award Top 25 Watch List.
The list includes some of the top players from NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA Division I, NAIA Division II, USCAA and NCCAA.
The Clarence "Bevo" Francis Award is presented annually to the player who has had the finest overall season within Small College Basketball. Considerations will be season statistics and individual achievements, awards, personal character and team achievements. This is an incredibly prestigious award, as this award is given to one player within Small College Basketball per season.
2020 marks the fifth year of the Bevo Francis Award. Past winners include Dominez Burnett of Davenport University in 2016, Justin Pitts of Northwest Missouri State University in 2017, Emanuel Terry of Lincoln Memorial University in 2018, and Aston Francis of Wheaton College in 2019.
On April 4, the finalist of this year's award will be announced, followed by the Bevo Francis Award winner being crowned on April 6. To stay up to date on all things Small College Basketball, please visit www.smallcollegebasketball.com.