LETU Sports Information
MEN
MARSHALL — Season sweep.
LeTourneau University men’s basketball team did just that against rival East Texas Baptist, beating the host Tigers, 81-71, in the second game between the two schools this week.
The YellowJackets moved into a tie for first place in the American Southwest Conference East Division. LETU (15-4, 8-2 ASC) shares the top of the standings with ETBU (15-4, 8-2) and Texas at Dallas (14-5, 8-2). LeTourneau will meet UT Dallas on the road Thursday night.
It was the sixth consecutive win for the YellowJackets, who built a double-digit lead, and held off a Tigers’ second half comeback for the second time in three days.
Justin Moore’s layup 2:15 into the second half gave LeTourneau a 40-29 lead. But the Tigers went on a 12-1 run over the next 2:55 to pull even at 41 on Robby Dooley’s fastbreak three-pointer. Dooley scored again on ETBU’s next possession to put the Tigers ahead by a bucket. Nate West hit two 3s as the YellowJackets reclaimed a two-point edge before Ahmad Caldwell sank a pair from the free throw line as the Tigers tied it at 49 with 11:50 remaining.
John Argue and West connected on threes as the YellowJackets crept ahead by six. Warren Richardson scored with 6:38 to go to extend the lead to 11. West added a layup at the 3:04 mark to give LeTourneau a 70-58 lead. Chris Haynes’ flush in transition pulled ETBU within eight, but Andrew Eberhardt and Kyle Matthews sank six straight free throws, and West tacked on two more to keep the Jackets in front by 10 in the closing minute.
West finished with 31 points on 9 of 19 shooting, including 6 of 14 from the 3-point line. It was the second straight game and third time in the last four he scored over 30.
Argue finished with 13 points on 5 of 10 shooting, nine rebounds and a block. Moore had 12 points, seven rebounds, two steals and a block. Matthews scored nine points, and Eberhardt added eight points, six boards, three steals and a block.
Dooley had 18 points and 15 rebounds, and Haynes 16 points and eight boards for the Tigers.
This marks the fourth straight year LeTourneau has won at least 15 games.
WOMEN
MARSHALL — LeTourneau University women’s basketball team nearly knocked off rival East Texas Baptist Saturday on the road, falling 50-47.
The YellowJackets (10-9, 6-4 American Southwest Conference) couldn’t sustain a fourth quarter lead as the host Tigers (15-4, 9-1) pulled away in the late stages. It was the second of two meetings in the past three days between the two schools.
LETU and ETBU battled through seven ties in a competitive game to complete the home-and-home series. The Jackets took a 36-31 lead when Micayla Mikulski sank two free throws with 2:15 remaining in the third period. Kendrick Clark’s layup with 21 seconds left in the quarter cut helped East Texas Baptist cut LeTourneau’s lead to three.
Mikulski, who finished with 20 points, five rebounds and four steals, scored in the paint 2:01 into the final period to push LETU’s lead back to five. But ETBU went on a 13-0 run over a six-minute span to seize control, 46-38. The YellowJackets cut the deficit to five on a pair of Bailey Lightfoot free throws, and Keauna Whitfield hit a triple in the closing seconds to make it a one-point game, but it wasn’t enough.
Whitfield had 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Flora Akingbade finished with six points and nine boards. Clark had 19 points, six rebounds and four steals, and Amanda Wilson added 12 points, 10 boards and three blocks for the Tigers, who were held to 1-for-9 three-point shooting. LeTourneau was 4 of 17 from long range.
LETU will play at Texas Dallas 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.