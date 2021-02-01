LETU Athletic Communications
It took another down-to-the-wire finish to decide it again at Solheim Arena.
LeTourneau University men’s basketball team pulled out a 78-76 victory over Louisiana College Saturday when Deonte Jackson’s steal and layup in the closing seconds broke a tie in crunch time. It was the YellowJackets’ third straight one-possession victory in Solheim Arena.
The Jackets (5-1, 3-1 American Southwest Conference) moved atop the East Division league standings with a .750 winning percentage. Teams will advance to the ASC Championship Tournament based on winning percentage this season.
Jackson scored 24 points on 9 of 17 shooting, and had seven assists and four steals. It was his third straight game over 20 points.
LeTourneau led by as many as 13 six minutes into the second half, following a bucket by Andrew Eberhardt. But Louisiana College, which entered the weekend in the top spot in the ASC East, went on an 8-2 run to pull within four. After John Argue knocked down one of his two triples to push LETU’s lead back to seven, the Wildcats (4-3, 4-3) used a 7-0 run to tie it at 68.
Kae’ron Baker scored in the paint with 4:33 to go, and KD Wallace knocked down two free throws to put Louisiana College ahead four. After Jackson scored to pull the Jackets back within a bucket, Galen Smith answered on the other end to keep LC’s lead at four. Argue scored the next two baskets to tie it with 21 seconds remaining.
That set the stage for Jackson’s steal and coast-to-coast lay-in with five seconds to play.
Argue scored 16 points, and had a block, and Eberhardt finished with 14 points, eight boards and three assists. Isaac Stolzenburg scored a season-high 13 points. He was 6-for-6 from the free throw line.
Baker had 32 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Louisiana College, which outscored LeTourneau, 46-34, in the paint. Malik Cooper and Wallace each scored 10.
The YellowJackets were 16-for-16 from the free throw line. That tied a 19-year ASC record set by Louisiana College, which was 16 of 16 versus Pensacola Christian on Nov. 22, 2002.
LETU will host the University of Texas at Dallas 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The women will tip off the twinbill at 5:30 p.m.
WOMEN
LeTourneau University women’s basketball team secured another win in American Southwest Conference play, a 68-53 victory over Louisiana College Saturday.
Keauna Whitfield led the way for the YellowJackets with 19 points on 7 of 14 shooting, and grabbed six rebounds. Malacia Guy chipped in 14 points on 4 of 9 shooting from long range, and dished out seven assists.
The YellowJackets (9-2, 5-1 ASC) got out to an early lead in the first quarter as Scruffy Hopkins’ three-pointer at the 5:55 mark sparked a 12-0 run for LETU to trigger an 18-10 advantage at the end of the period. The Jackets increased their lead in the second quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 17-11. LeTourneau took a 35-21 lead into halftime.
The Jackets stretched their lead to 29 less than three minutes into the fourth quarter when Guy found Ajanae Thomas for a three at the 7:22 mark to put it away. Louisiana College made a late surge, but it was too much to overcome.
The Jackets continued their defensive dominance by forcing the Wildcats into 23 turnovers. Shailey Miller, Thomas and Whitfield all had three steals apiece, and Hopkins had two. The YellowJackets outrebounded the Wildcats, 51-44. Six YellowJackets grabbed at least five rebounds, including Flora Akingbade’s eight boards. Hopkins had seven points, six rebounds and three assists. Ty Moon scored eight points off the bench on 3 of 5 shooting.