LETU Athletic Communications
MEN
LeTourneau University men’s basketball team responded from a two-week layoff in a big way against a gutty Belhaven team Thursday night, pulling out a come-from-behind 92-90 thrilling win at Solheim Arena.
LETU (4-1, 2-1 American Southwest Conference) hadn’t played since beating McMurry on Jan. 9. But the YellowJackets found a way to scratch out a win in a game the Blazers (3-4, 2-3) controlled most of the way.
“Belhaven came ready to play,” Jackets coach Dan Miller said. “I did sense that that team came in with a chip on their shoulder, ready for us. It was one of those games where we had to find a way.”
The Blazers led by as many as 14 almost eight minutes into the first half, but the Jackets whittled the lead down to 28-25 when Demarcus Hester buried a 3-pointer at the 5:58 mark. John Argue scored in the paint, and then sank a pair of free throws to put the YellowJackets in front for the first time, 29-28, 50 seconds after Hester’s triple.
Andrew Eberhardt canned one of his three triples to give the Jackets a three-point lead before the Blazers responded with buckets from Joseph Jones and Terrance Anderson – the latter a triple 3:14 before halftime – to allow Belhaven to regain control in a game that featured 21 lead changes and nine ties. After swapping leads a couple times the rest of the half, LETU’s Deonte Jackson, who finished with 27 points and seven assists before fouling out, beat the first half buzzer with a triple to send the YellowJackets into the break up 39-37.
A see-saw second half watched leads change hands four times before the Jackets built an eight-point lead on Jordan Pride’s jumper in the paint.
Belhaven’s Luke Couch scored 36 points, including 26 in the second half. He shot 10 of 15 from the floor and 12 of 13 from the free throw line.
The Blazers trimmed the gap to one when Couch buried one of his four triples before Eberhardt canned one of his own to give LETU a 68-64 cushion at the 8:24 mark. Couched hit another 3 with 7:55 to go to push the Blazers back in front, and the lead swapping waged on. LETU and Belhaven traded leads eight times en route to an eight-point Blazers lead, following a pair of Korri Edwards free throws. But the YellowJackets erased the deficit when Argue dropped in a rainbow three, Jackson scored in transition, and Eberhardt drained a triple to tie it at 89-89 with 1:08 remaining.
After Couch split a pair from the stripe, Argue knocked down a jumper with 15 seconds left to put LeTourneau up one. Belhaven failed to convert on the other end, and Eberhardt grabbed an offensive rebound before splitting a pair of free throws to seal it.
Argue finished with 16 points, 11 boards, two blocks and a steal. It was Argue’s fourth double-double in as many games this season. Eberhardt had 16 points, eight assists and two steals. Pride scored a season-high 13 points for the second straight game, grabbed five boards and had two steals. Kyle Matthews finished with eight points, seven rebounds, a block and a steal before fouling out. Edwards had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Blazers, who shot 49 percent from the floor, and went 9 of 19 from long distance.
The YellowJackets host Louisiana College at 3 p.m. today.
WOMEN
LeTourneau took care of business, delivering a 77-54 win over Belhaven Thursday at Solheim Arena.
The YellowJackets (8-2, 4-1 American Southwest Conference) put together a well-rounded offensive display against the Blazers as 10 out of 11 players got into the scoring column. Ajanae Thomas had a game-high 17 points on 7 of 12 shooting. Scruffy Hopkins finished with 10 points, while Malacia Guy, Briona Andrews and Flora Akingbade all chipped in nine points.
“Our whole team played really well tonight,” LETU coach Cassi Rozanski said. “A lot people got to play that sometimes don’t, so I was happy for them, and they did good things out there. So really proud of them. Nothing feels better than every single person getting in, and just a solid team win.”
LETU trailed only one time during the contest, the short-lived deficit coming in the early moments of the first quarter. After a three-pointer by Guy at the 8:24 mark in the first quarter, the YellowJackets never looked back. LeTourneau led 19-13 after one period.
In the second quarter, the YellowJackets began to create more of a cushion, separating themselves from the Blazers. An Akingbade layup on an assist from Thomas at the 9:34 mark sparked a 17-6 run by the Jackets. During that run, the YellowJackets began to clamp down defensively, forcing the Blazers into 12 first half turnovers, nine of which were steals. Hopkins had three of her four steals in the first half. A pair of free throws by Guy to close out the first half allowed the Jackets to cruise to a 44-27 halftime lead.
The YellowJackets delivered the knockout blow in the third quarter. A mid-range jumper by Hopkins to end the quarter gave LETU a comfortable 62-39 advantage, and the Blazers never recovered.
Akingbade grabbed 11 of LeTourneau’s 50 rebounds. Keauna Whitfield had seven points and seven boards. Faith Hudson and Andrews each grabbed six rebounds. Guy had six assists and two of the Jackets’ 13 steals. The Blazers won the battle on the boards, 51-50. It was the second straight game LETU has been outrebounded by its opponent.
LETU will host Louisiana College at 1 p.m. today.