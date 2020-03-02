American Southwest Conference champion LeTourneau University now knows it's path to a national championship, and that journey will begin in a familiar place.
The YellowJackets, who won their first ASC tournament title in school history on Saturday with an 82-79 victory over rial ETBU, will open the NCAA Division III Tournament at 6 p.m. on Friday against Whitworth at the UT Dallas Activity Center in Richardson.
LeTourneau enters the tournament with a 23-5 record. Whitworth, the runner-up in the Northwest Conference, brings a 21-6 record into March Madness.
The YellowJackets have won eight in a row heading into the tournament. Ironically, LETU's last loss came in Richardson against UT Dallas (105-89) back on Feb. 6.
UT Dallas (21-6) received the ASC's at-large bid and will take on Centenary (18-9) at 8:30 p.m. on Friday. The winners will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday for the right to continue.
LeTourneau is making its second trip to the national tournament after knocking off ETBU for the third time this season on Saturday in Alpine.
Senior Nate West scored 36 points and added eight rebounds and three steals to pace the YellowJackets and finish off a tournament MVP performance. West broke the ASC Tournament record for scoring, with 95 oints in three games. He also broke the ASC record for points in a season (779), and his 119 3-pointers also broke the ASC record he previously owned.
Justin Moore added 19 points and eight rebounds for LETU, with Korrin Taylor adding nine points and Andrew Eberhardt chipping in with eight points and three assists.
Whitworth, located in Spokane, Washington, fell to Whitman in the NWC title game.
The Pirates are making their 14th NCAA Division III toiurnament appearance since 2003 and 13th in the last 14 seasons.
Whitworth and LeTourneau have never played each other in men's basketball