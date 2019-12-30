WOMEN
■ LETU 84, BLACKBURN 53: LeTourneau University’s women’s basketball team overwhelmed a shorthanded Blackburn Sunday in the LETU Holiday Classic finale, 84-53. It was the YellowJackets’ second win in the past three games. They dropped the first game of the holiday tournament in a closely-contested eight-point verdict to Benedictine on Saturday.
LETU (4-5) forced 21 turnovers, and had 16 steals for the second straight game, including a season-high four by Scruffy Hopkins. The YellowJackets committed a season-low eight turnovers.
LeTourneau raced out to a 9-0 lead, and never looked back. Keauna Whitfield scored seven of the first nine points in a game the Jackets never trailed.
“I just knew I had to step up and be a leader,” Whitfield said after finishing with 16 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and a steal.
Whitfield scored 11 of her 16 points, and Ty Moon seven of her nine in the first half. The YellowJackets outrebounded the Beavers, 35-24, in the first half.
Bailey Lightfoot finished with 11 points and a steal. Micayla Mikulski had 10 points, six boards and three steals. Jordan McClenton added six points, six rebounds, a block and a steal in 10 minutes. Hopkins grabbed a season-high 10 rebounds, including seven on the offensive end, while scoring four points. Whitfield had six offensive boards.
The YellowJackets outrebounded the Beavers, 68-40, grabbing a season-high 35 on the offensive glass. They matched a season-best 11 three-pointers, and dished out a season-high 23 assists.
Cline had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Savannah Kruse 12 points and eight boards for Blackburn.
LeTourneau will open American Southwest Conference play at McMurry on Thursday.
MEN
■ KILGORE 87, HOUSTON CC 68: In the first game after the Christmas break, it took a half of basketball to scrape off the rust, but the Kilgore College men prevailed in the second half with a 87-68 victory against the Houston Community College Eagles on Dec. 29.
KC (11-2, 2-1) managed a one-point lead at halftime, 35-34, with most of HCC’s scoring coming from Greg Doresy with 18 points in the first half.
The Rangers held Doresy to six points in the second half, outscoring HCC 52-34 after the intermission.
Michael Thomas led KC with 24 points, earning a double-double by adding 10 rebounds. He also had three assists, one steal and one blocked shot.
Tyron McMillian was also in double figures for the Rangers with 20 points, along with Rodrigue Andela with 16 points and Cameron Gooden who came off the bench to score 11 points.
Cameron Hunter and Lamar Pruitt were also in double figures for HCC with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
KC’s next game is 5 p.m. Friday in Masters Gymnasium versus conference opponent Victoria College (0-7, 0-3).
