LETU Athletic Communications
RICHARDSON — LeTourneau University women’s basketball team was picked to finish third in the American Southwest Conference East Division preseason poll.
The YellowJackets received 101 points, falling 14 shy of rival East Texas Baptist, who picked up one of the 24 first place votes by the league’s head coaches and directors of athletic communications and sports information. The University of Texas at Dallas was chosen to repeat as the East champions after garnering 23 first place votes and 143 points in the six-team division.
LETU went 14-12 a year ago with a 10-6 mark in the conference. UT Dallas was 23-6 overall, 15-1 in the ASC.
Mary Hardin-Baylor was chosen to win the West on the heels of 18 first place votes and 135 points. Hardin-Simmons was slotted second with four first place votes and 122 points. Howard Payne grabbed the remaining two first place votes and 82 points, and is projected to finish third in the six-team division.
LeTourneau guards Keauna Whitfield and Malacia Guy and forward Flora Akingbade were named to the East’s preseason watch list.
The Jackets are set to open the season 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24 at the University of North Texas at Dallas in the front end of a home-and-home series.