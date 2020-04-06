LETU Sports Information
LeTourneau University’s Nate West was named a finalist for Small College Basketball’s Bevo Francis Award.
West is one of 14 players selected from a pool of the best NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA Division I, NAIA Division II, United States Collegiate Athletic Association and National Christian College Athletic Association players around the country.
“I think it is amazing to be in the finals for this award,” West said. “It’s a great feeling to be recognized for this. I have had an amazing career at LETU, and I’m glad I could make LETU and everyone who supports me proud.”
West is the consensus NCAA Division III National Player of the Year after breaking numerous school and American Southwest Conference records. His 67 points in the final regular season game, less than 48 hours after going for a short-lived career-high 47, are the most scored in Division III this year. He led the nation in assists, and was fourth in scoring average. In his final game as a YellowJacket, he scored 51 points in a one-possession NCAA Tournament game. His 51 points in his bowing-out performance tied the school career scoring mark of 2,393.
This year’s Bevo Francis Award finalists include NCAA Division II National Player of the Year Brett Hanson of Florida Southern, NAIA Division I Player of the Year Chris Coffey of Georgetown College, NAIA Division II Player of the Year Kyle Mangas of Indiana Wesleyan, and All-Americans and the nation’s finest talent in the University of Providence’s Zaccheus Darko-Kelly, Northwest Missouri State’s Ryan Hawkins and Trevor Hudgins, Nova Southeastern University’s Mark Matthews, Azusa Pacific’s Selom Mawugbe, Southern Nazarene’s Jhonathon Dunn, Missouri Southern’s Cam Martin, Olivet Nazarene’s Nic Reed, Springfield College’s Jake Ross and Daemen College’s Andrew Sischo.
“This is such a prestigious list of players, and Nate more than belongs on this list,” LeTourneau coach Dan Miller said. “This is truly an amazing honor for Nate and our whole program.”
West is the first player from LeTourneau University to be selected for Small College Basketball’s most prestigious award.
The Clarence “Bevo” Francis Award is presented annually to the player who has had the finest overall season within Small College Basketball based on statistics and individual achievements, awards, personal character and team achievements.
This marks the fifth year of the Bevo Francis Award. .