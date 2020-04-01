It was a day after the season ended and Meshia Shead was back on the grind, perfecting her craft and getting bigger, stronger and faster.
Her eyes, while she went back to work, were on the future.
A big part of the future was locked in this past week as the Longview and Gilmer standout signed to continue her basketball career at Weatherford College.
“I haven’t stopped and I won’t,” Shead, who was a three-year varsity starter at Gilmer before moving to Longview for her senior season, said. “I really want to be prepared.”
“Purpose Fuels Passion”, one of the videos she posted to social media read. The clip featured her working on her ball handling skills. Another Twitter post showed her flipping a tire in the back yard.
“I had a good vibe with the coaches at Weatherford and it really just seemed like home,” Shead said. “They wanted to know I was a leader and that’s who I am.
“I know it will be a lot of competition and I’m ready. I’ve been training every day for a long time to get ready to go compete and earn my spot. I’ve really been working hard.”
First-year Lady Lobo head coach Clay Busby knew what he was getting in Shead. The two had crossed paths previously when Busby was the head girls track coach at Liberty-Eylau and Shead was competing in the high jump at Gilmer.
“She’s very talented in everything she does — one of those gym rats that loves the weight room, loves to train and she’s made herself into the athlete that she is,” Busby said. “On the court, she may easily be one of the best shooters I’ve coached. She has a bright future and it goes without saying that Weatherford is getting a steal.”
Shead wracked up the accolades at Gilmer, earning district Newcomer of the Year honors, Defensive Player of the Year honors as well as numerous all-district and tournament accolades. She was a first team selection on the News-Journal’s All-East Texas Basketball Team in 2019.
Closing out her high school career at Longview, Shead said she will only benefit from the higher competition that the Lady Lobos faced this season.
“In Class 6A, they compete and play hard every single minute,” she said. “That’s what I needed to see to push myself. There was so much competition.”
Shead finished the season with second-team District 11-6A honors with 12.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game.
Weatherford finished the 2019-20 season with a 22-9 overall record and went 10-6 in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference.