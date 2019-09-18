Longview's Malik Henry made a big decision on Wednesday morning and is headed for big things on the basketball court.
After trimming his list to five schools in August, the 2020 three-star power forward found his future home, announcing his commitment to George Mason University via an announcement on Twitter.
10000% COMMITTED 🤩💚@LHS_LOBOSBBALL @LongviewISD @MasonMBB pic.twitter.com/OAKZDpVd0p— Malik Henry (@malikhenry_35) September 18, 2019
Henry, at 6-8, 190 pounds, averaged 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and three blocks per game as a junior for the Lobos, earning District 11-6A Defensive MVP honors.
His offseason has included travelling with Drive Nation, an AAU team out of Dallas, an competed in the Nike EYBL Circuit over the summer.
Henry's recruitment took off after receiving his first offer in April and continued throughout the summer. He chose Mason over Southern Illinois, Murray State, Louisiana Tech and North Texas, who all made his top five in August.
