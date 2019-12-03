Longview got a spark from several players when they needed it the most in a non-district scrap with Lufkin.
That’s because the Panthers came out on fire.
After trailing by as many as 15 early, Longview bounced back with a few clutch performances and pulled away late in a 64-59 win over Lufkin on Tuesday night at Lobo Coliseum.
With the win, Longview moves to 5-1 on the season with four-straight wins. The loss was the first of the season for Lufkin, which moves ahead at 3-1.
Behind lights-out shooting and a flat start from the Lobos, Lufkin raced to a 20-7 lead after the first quarter and pushed it to a game-high 15 points early in the third before the Lobos woke up and rallied.
It was a typical Longview-Lufkin battle from there.
“We had to show some toughness — they came out and lit us up,” Longview head coach Don Newton said. “We had to find ourselves. We’re working on some things, some lineups and getting some guys their first varsity action.
“We beat a team that I can’t respect enough. They’re tough-minded and hard-nosed. That game is why you schedule this game early on. I respect that program and to say that I’m thrilled that we pulled it out would be an understatement.”
Phillip Washington dropped a game-high 23 points for the Lobos, 12 coming in a 26-point second quarter for Longview. Chase Glasper followed with 20 points and did his damage in a 12-point third quarter for Longview, which grabbed its fifth-straight win over the Panthers.
Washington added five steals and four assists for Longview.
Zion Stanley had his hand with two fourth-quarter threes to finish with eight points. Malik Henry grabbed 10 rebounds with four assists and Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson had seven rebounds and three steals, all at optimal times for the Lobos.
Lufkin got a balanced attack, led by 13 points from Zay Shankle, all coming in the first half. Shankle had 10 in a 20-point first quarter for the Panthers, who shot 8-of-9 overall and connected on its first eight shots.
Jackson Parks and Natron Wortham each had 11 points with Wortham adding a game-high 12 rebounds.
Overall, Lufkin shot 22-of-41 but was hit with 18 turnovers. Longview finished 21-of-45 overall with 11 turnovers and had a slim advantage on the boards, 26-20.
Up 9-7, Lufkin closed the first quarter on an 11-0 run, including back-to-back-to-back threes to build a 20-7 lead.
After falling behind by 15, Jackson-Jamerson was the first spark for the Lobos, grabbing his own rebound after a missed free throw and finding Glasper down low. The junior followed with a steal, dished to Washington who then found little brother Marco Washington for a three in an 8-0 run.
Phillip Washington then connected on a deep three, added another one and went coast-to-coast off a steal to give Longview its first lead, 28-27, with 2:36 left in the first half.
Lufkin wouldn’t surrender the lead for long. Shankle and Parks both then connected again from deep, both off assists from KaVoricic Williams, and the Panthers took a 34-33 lead into halftime.
The Panthers pushed its lead to five early in the second half before Glasper started his 12-point frame with a three. He closed it in the same way off a feed from Washington for a 47-all score heading to the fourth.
Jackson-Jamerson had a steal that led to a three from Stanley to put Longview up. Parks and Washington exchanged threes for a slim Longview lead, 57-55, with 2:16 to play.
A driving bucket from Washington and ensuing steal helped Longview grab its biggest lead of the night at seven, 62-55, with 25 seconds left. A bucket from Parks and a putback from Wortham made it a three-point game with eight seconds left. Henry then grabbed a clutch rebound off a missed free throw and Washington closed out the Lobo win with two from the line.
Longview now heads to the invite-only Mansfield Spring Creek Tournament and opens play against Lubbock Monterrey at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Mansfield. Lufkin, meanwhile, heads to the Nederland Tournament.
“There are a lot of ranked teams and a lot of talent that will be there this weekend and we’re thankful for the invite and chance to compete,” Newton said. “We’ve got to see some growth. I know they’ll compete, we saw that tonight after being down and having to battle, but we’ve got to learn to play our way.
“We’re getting a good effort and we’ve just got to keep improving on the little stuff.”