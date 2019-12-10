Coming off a solid showing in its first tournament weekend, expectations were elevated Tuesday night for the Lobos.
Longview head coach Don Newton wasn’t too pleased with his team at times, despite the scoreboard behind him showing a big Lobo win.
Behind another balanced night offensively, Longview overcame some execution and turnover issues in a 56-36 win over Nacogdoches at Lobo Coliseum.
“Our execution was poor and our turnovers were high even though we held them to 36 points,” Newton said. “Terrible turnover ratios tonight, unforced ones at that. I’ve got to do a better job of getting it across what we need to do and how we need to do it.”
Longview, now 9-3, finished 3-2 over the weekend at an invite-only tournament in Mansfield, including a four-point loss to Class 6A No. 5 Waxahachie and a 70-61 loss to No. 24 Hurst Bell.
“We played some quality opponents and played a highly-ranked team to a close game that came down to the end,” Newton said. “I think we came out of there with a little confidence and I think that’s what made tonight somewhat disappointing. We kind of went through the motions.”
There were bright spots for the Lobos, highlighted by a double-double night from freshman Jalen Hale.
“He played his tail off and started hot with some assists and a few blocks,” Newton said. “He’s getting a lot more comfortable and understanding what we do.”
Hale led Longview with 12-points to go with 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals.
The freshman was one of four Lobos in double digits with Phillip Washington, Chase Glasper and Malik Henry all finishing with 10 points.
Washington had eight assists and Henry pulled down eight rebounds to go with four blocked shots.
The Lobos finished with 14 turnovers on the night with Nacogdoches credited with six steals. Longview finished 16-of-25 shooting inside the arc but dropped only three from outside in 15 attempts.
Shooting was even colder for the Dragons, who were without senior three-star and SFA commit Nana Antwi-Boasiako due to an injury. Antwi-Boasiako played on the EYBL circuit with Henry, a three-star and George Mason signee.
The Dragons missed its first nine shots from three-point range and finished 14-of-52 shooting overall.
Senior guard Deonte Jackson led the Dragons with a game-high 18 points and a team-high six rebounds to go with three steals. Eddie Cross chipped in six points and five boards off the bench for Nacogdoches, who drops to 7-3 on the season.
Longview started strong, opening on an 11-4 run in the wire-to-wire win. Washington found Glasper three times in the first quarter, once off an offensive board and another off a steal. Hale had four points and five first-quarter rebounds as Longview, who led on the boards, 36-25, built a 17-9 lead. The Dragons did get six offensive rebounds in the quarter.
Jackson drained Nac’s first three with 3:50 left in the first half to make it 23-14 Longview, who then went on a 6-0 run with a three-point play from Zion Stanley, who finished with eight points.
Up 29-16 entering the third, the Lobos opened on a 12-0 run, highlighted by coast-to-coast buckets from Glasper and Washington and a driving bucket from Hale.
Henry capped the run and locked things up with an emphatic dunk off an offensive rebound.
Longview resumes tournament play in Mount Pleasant beginning on Thursday. The Lobos open with Birdville at noon, followed by a second game this season against Marshall at 3 p.m. Nacogdoches is set to compete in the Central Heights tournament.