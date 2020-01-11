Don Newton was under the weather Saturday afternoon, but his Longview Lobos were right as rain.
Using a 17-0 run to open the second quarter, the Lobos barely broke a sweat in their 64-36 drubbing of North Mesquite at Lobo Coliseum. The game, originally scheduled for Friday night, was moved due to potential severe weather foretasted for the area.
North Mesquite had to have have felt like it was hit by a green and gold storm. Longview started fast and never took its foot off the pedal.
“I was worried because we’ve played these guys my first two years here on a Saturday because of a weather delay. And they’ve blitzed us,” Newton explained. “The kids were ready to play. It wasn’t the best environment, but we jumped out and kind of stayed there.”
The Lobos managed to hit their first five shots from the floor and connected on 58% of their field goals in the first half. Four players placed in double figures led by senior point guard Phil Washington’s 21 points. Senior big man Malik Henry totaled 16 points, seven rebounds and six blocks, while Chase Glasper netted 14 points and Jalen Hale finished with 11.
“We gave up three early 3s in the first minute and a half and then held them to two points the next 10 minutes,” said Newton. “That was a big part of it. I also think our kids handled everything they did from zone to man to pressure. I was pleased.”
The Lobos (18-6, 2-1) knocked down seven treys, including three in the first eight minutes. The (6-13, 0-3) to credit hung tough early with back-to-back-to-back triples of their own.
Jamor Mallard sank his second 3 at 4:30 of the opening frame to tie the score at 9-all. That would be the last Stallion points until a minute remained in the first half.
It was during that span the Lobos put the game away. Glasper dropped a 3-pointer and Hale followed in kind on successive trips down the floor. Henry closed the quarter with a transition layup on a feed from Hale.
Longview carried a 17-11 margin to the second period and proceeded to run off 17 unanswered in building a commanding 34-11 lead. Henry followed in a miss from Washington to start the roll and it didn’t end until Washington sank the front end of a two-shot foul at 1:54.
North Mesquite was as cold inside the coliseum as it was on the outside. The Stallions connected on just one shot from the floor in the quarter and that represented all their points.
Washington deftly dropped a fall-away 3 with under a minute before the half and Henry put an exclamation on things with a well-timed alley-opp from Washington.
The 26-point Lobo haltime lead hit 28 twice in the third after buckets from Glasper and Washington. North Mesquite, led in scoring by Kai Howard’s 11 points, clawed back with 22 before the quarter ended.
But this game was all Longivew and Washington’s pull-up pop with 3:18 to play in regulation grew the Lobo lead to its largest at 62-32. A poor shooting final frame left Longview with a 46% from the field. Longivew also misfired on six of 10 from the free throw line.
Other than that, it was complete domination.
Longview visits Tyler Lee Tuesday.