Jalen Hale made a layup in the final seconds to help Longview High School rally from a fourth quarter deficit in a 39-37 victory over Bossier High School (La.) in a playoff tune-up game at Longview High School’s Lobo Gymnasium.
Hale scored 16 points while contributing four rebounds, two assists and a block. He scored six of Longview’s final eight points.
The Lobos trailed 36-29 after giving up a nine-point run. They held Bossier without a field goal in the last four minutes. A basket by Hale trimmed the margin to three. Tyree Hale got a steal and scored while being fouled, and After a defensive stop, Jalen was fouled. He sank both free throws to give the Lobos the lead with 59 seconds remaining.
“We just played hard and stayed focused on winning the game,” Hale said.
Bossier missed three of five free throw attempts in the fourth quarter. It split a pair to tie the game. The Lobos came up empty on their next possession. Tyree rebounded a Bossier miss and threw it to Jalen, who sprint ahead of everyone and scored the game-winning layup. Bossier was unable to get the ball in play for a last-second attempt.
“We played good team defense,” Hale said. “I ran through, looked up and had an easy layup.”
Other key contributors for the Lobos were Caed Liebengood, who scored five points, grabbed five rebounds and assisted on a basket. Marco Washington hit two 3-pointers for six points, grabbed four rebounds and assisted on a basket. Kybo Jackson-Jamerson added three points, four rebounds and an assist.
Sedrick Applewhite led Bossier with 11 points. He also contributed seven rebounds and a block. Joseph Manning Jr. followed with seven points, 10 rebounds, two assists and a block.
The Lobos (14-11) are scheduled to face Nacogdoches at 5 p.m. on Friday in Tenaha to open the Class 5A playoffs.