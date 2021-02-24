ATHENS — Longview was able to overcome its early mistakes to scrap back into its second round playoff game against a solid Highland Park team.
But down the stretch — including the final 10 seconds of action — those mistakes proved costly for the Lobos in the upset bid.
Longview erased a double-digit deficit in the second half, pulling to within a point with 36 seconds left, before the No. 11 Scots came up big in a 57-52 win in a Class 5A, Region II area playoff game on Thursday at Hornet Gymnasium.
Highland Park, which moves to 21-4 on the season, advances to the regional quarterfinal round and awaits the winner between Midlothian and Sulphur Springs. The Lobos, fresh off their first postseason victory in basketball since 2014, conclude their season at 15-12.
Turnovers doomed Longview, especially early, against a fundamental and balanced Highland Park squad. But the Lobo defense clamped down in the second half, holding the Scots to a pair of free throws in the first 6:31 of action in the fourth quarter.
A stellar effort from Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson, Riley Elswick and Markevion Haynes helped trimmed a once 12-point margin down to one point, 53-52, with 36 seconds showing. Longview had bigger chances to change the lead but turnovers and four empty shots doomed those.
Then, with 15 seconds left, Scot senior Jack Pease took over. A bucket extended the lead to 55-52 with 15 seconds remaining before Pease, one of four Scots with at least eight points, grabbed a steal. He closed it out with a pair of free throws.
Jackson-Jamerson turned in a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double for the Lobos, including a clutch three late in the third quarter and then four rebounds in the fourth quarter.
Haynes matched that total, knocking down three three-pointers in the second quarter to cut into Highland Park’s game-high 12-point lead. The senior, who was named a first-team fullback on the TSWA All-State Football Team earlier Thursday, pulled the Lobos to within a point with three straight from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
Jalen Hale finished with 19 points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal. Older brother Tyree Hale had three steals, including two in the fourth quarter. Caed Liebengood chipped in eight points and three rebounds while Elswick scored the first five points of the fourth quarter on his own.
Luke Hardenburg and Pease led Highland Park with 15 points a piece. Hardenburg snagged six rebounds and Pease finished with five assists and four steals.
Michael Egenes added 11 points and four assists for the Scots, who finished with 15 assists as a team with 10 coming in the first half on 11 made shots.
Longview held a one rebound advantage, 30-29, and went 8-of-9 from free-throw range. Highland Park finished 10-of-18 from the stripe.
But it was the turnovers — 19 of them — that doomed the Lobos, both in the beginning with Highland Park cashing in nine points off the miscues in the first quarter and then in the final three minutes, including Pease’s steal.