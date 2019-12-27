Phillip Washington turned in a 16-assist day, Malik Henry hammered down 11 blocks and the Longview Lobos kept their title defense intact with a pair of total-team wins.
Longview opened action of the annual Texas Bank and Trust/Longview Regional Medical Center Romines Hoopfest with a 58-39 win over North Garland and then closed out action Friday with a 51-26 win over Trimble Tech.
With the 2-0 day, paired with a team having to withdraw, the Lobos are set for the championship tilt at 3:30 p.m. today at Lobo Coliseum.
There they’ll meet the winner of Hallsville and Corsicana, the other two teams to finish 2-0 on Friday. The Bobcats and Tigers close out pool play action at 9 a.m. today.
Longview won the tournament title in 2018 with a win over Hallsville.
Three Lobos turned in double-digit days in each of the wins on Friday, the second pitting Longview and Trimble Tech in a meeting of 1-0 teams.
In the opener, Longview started off hot and took advantage of a sluggish start from North Garland, building a 17-0 lead after the first quarter. North Garland, which shot 0-for-14 from the field in the first, outscored the Lobos in the second and third quarters but the early hole was too much to overcome.
Chase Glasper dropped a game-high 18 points in the win, followed by 11 from Washington and nine from Henry. Washington had six assists in the win, matching six blocks from Henry for the Lobos.
Glasper got going early, with an feed to Henry, who slammed home the dunk, to open the scoring. Glasper then constructed a 6-0 run of his own with all three buckets coming off assists from Jalen Hale. Washington’s first assist of the day put Longview up 17-0 up after the first quarter and his sixth closed out the 58-39 win.
In the nightcap, Zion Stanley hammered home an opening three en route to a 10-point night as Longview jumped ahead of the High-Flying Bulldogs, 17-6, after the first quarter.
Henry and Washington each turned in double-double games for the Lobos. Henry had 13 points and 10 rebounds to go with five blocks while Washington had 11 points and 10 assists along with three steals.
The Lobos (15-5) got at least five points from four different players in both games on Friday.
Trimble Tech whittled the Lobo lead down to 11 points midway through the third quarter before Washington had a three and then found Henry for one of four alley-oop connections between the two.
Longview was originally scheduled to close pool play against Winona, who was forced to withdraw due to illness. The Wildcats dropped both games on Friday.
■ BOBCATS FINISH STRONG: Hallsville took the lead for the last time with 1:18 left in Friday’s opener and, in the second game of the day, there wasn’t any doubt from the start.
The Bobcats grabbed the 11th and final lead change late and held on from there in 62-60 win over Henderson.
Hallsville followed up the less-than-stellar outing with a 95-54 wire-to-wire win over Onalaska.
The pair of wins for Hallsville sets up a showdown in the pool play finale against Corsicana, who also turned in a 2-0 day with wins over Onalaska (59-45) and Henderson (62-50). Tipoff is set for 9 a.m. today with the winner heading to the championship tilt at 6 p.m. at Lobo Coliseum.
In Friday’s opener, Henderson rallied from an early 11-point hole to take its first lead with 7:32 left in the third quarter, the first of 10 lead changes and six ties the rest of the way.
Those leads for the Lions, however, were never large or safe.
Ben Samples had a hand in that for Hallsville, which had an answer each step of the way. Samples, who had a game-high 22 points, dropped one of his six threes when Henderson grabbed its first lead, a sequence he repeated twice into the fourth quarter.
From there, Sample had a hand in another way with assists to Taven Jackel, who connected from beyond the arc twice, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:18 left.
Henderson had a chance in the end but the putback shot came just after the buzzer in the two-point loss.
Hallsville got eight-point, nine-rebound nights from Jackel and Ryan Pondant in the win.
For Henderson, who trailed 23-14 after the first quarter, sophomore Devin Phillips turned in a double-double game, finishing with 18 points and 10 rebounds, both game highs. Bryson Collins had nine points and Kevin Fields pulled down nine rebounds.
In the 95-54 win over Onalaska, Samples led four Bobcats in double digits with a game-high 21 points in a three-point shootout between the two teams.
Hallsville shot 11-of-39 from deep and Onalaska finished 12-of-39.
Hallsville’s size was too much for Wildcats, who were out-rebounded 47-27.
Danny Marr followed with 16 points and six rebounds for Hallsville, which led 23-12 after the first quarter of the contest.
OTHER ACTIONGeorge Foster dropped 19 points to close out a 2-0 day for Corsciana in a 62-50 win over Henderson. Foster finished with 12 against Onalaska. The Tigers got 15 points off the bench from Carlos Clemmons in the win.
Markell Washington had 12, Kevin Fields 11 and Jy Fuller eight in the loss for Henderson.
SATURDAY SCHEDULE
9 a.m.: Hallsville vs. Corsicana
10:30 a.m.: Onalaska vs. Henderson
Noon: Trimble Tech vs. North Garland
2 p.m.: 4 Seed A vs. 4 Seed B (Green Gym)
2 p.m.: 2 Seed A vs. 2 Seed B (Coliseum)
3:30 p.m.: 3 Seed A vs. 3 Seed B (Green Gym)
3:30 p.m.: 1 Seed A vs. 1 Seed B (Coliseum)