Longview returned home Friday night in need of a win.
With energy and emotion high from the start, the Lobos -- all together -- grabbed it.
Malik Henry led the charge as Longview snapped a two-game skid with a total-team effort in a 58-50 win over Rockwall-Heath in District 11-6A action at Lobo Coliseum.
With the win, Longview moves to 21-8 overall and 5-3 in a logjam in the district race. Heath, who won five-straight since a 52-51 loss to the Lobos, drops to 16-12 overall and 5-3 in 11-6A.
Rockwall, Mesquite Horn and Rockwall-Heath entered Friday at 5-2 with Longview and Mesquite at 4-3.
A crucial win standings-wise, the Lobos did so without three-year starter and point guard Phil Washington, who was out with a leg injury.
"I told the kids that it's the best win I've had in three years here with guys having to step up with Phil being our all-everything for three years and having to adjust quickly," Longview head coach Don Newton said. "Proud of these guys. That's a good team that we beat and were playing well.
"Our guys just competed."
Henry led the charge, scoring 10 of Longview's 14 first-quarter points on the way to a 25-point, eight-rebound, four-block night. Emotion played a factor for the senior George Mason signee, whose roar after a slam echoed throughout the coliseum.
"I saw a lot of heart tonight and everyone stepped up," Henry, who had the numbers 24 and 8 and 'Kobe' written on his shoes in honor of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, said. "We just have to move on. It's such a sad thing with what happened with Kobe and everyone. Then Phil went down. It was a rough week but I just wanted to play for them tonight."
The extent of Washington's injury is unknown but is not expected to be season-ending.
In place of Washington was little brother, Demarcus, a junior who had 11 points, five assists and two steals in the starting role.
Freshman Jalen Hale chipped in 14 points with two steals and Chase Glasper added six assists and five rebounds for the Lobos, who saw all five starters with an assist and at least two rebounds.
Longview shot 21-of-35 overall -- 16-of-24 from inside the arc -- and went 11-of-12 from the free-throw line, including a 9-for-9 night from Henry.
The Lobos controlled the tempo throughout, choosing to slow down the pace at times with the new-look lineup and using its defense to frustrate a hot-shooting Hawk squad.
"We were Lobo tempo all night, which means running it when we need to and grinding it out when we need to grind it out," Newton said. "We had a few turnovers but execution was good for the most part. That's a great shooting team and they hit their shots but we at least made them work for those."
Heath was led by a huge night from junior Chandler Dickinson, who dropped 25 points on 7-of-11 shooting from 3-point range. Kameron Pruitt followed with nine and Hugh Moore had eight for the Hawks, who went 12-of-32 from deep.
Both teams finished with 19 rebounds and Heath had 13 turnover to 10 from the Lobos, who led 32-24 at halftime.
Henry had Longview's first 10 points of the night, including a game-opening bucket from a different Washington than he's used to. A three from Pruitt gave Heath its only lead of the night at 3-2.
Heath pulled to within a point in the second quarter on a three off a Lobo turnover, one of six buckets converted from the Hawks off Longview miscues.
Washington drained a three and Henry completed a three-point play in a 7-0 run and, after a pair of threes from Dickinson, the Lobos followed with an 8-0 run.
Hale highlighted the third quarter for the Lobos with two steals and two putbacks.
Up five heading into the fourth quarter, Washington took an assist from Hale from deep to spark a 14-3 run from the Lobos to seize control.
With five games left in the regular season and a race that's shaping up to come down to the wire positioning-wise, the Lobos aim to build off this win.
"Everyone stepped up and that's what it's going to take," Henry said. "We're just going to have to keep playing like we did tonight."
Longview visits North Mesquite on Tuesday while Heath hosts Horn.