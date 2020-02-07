Longview honored four seniors before hitting the court for the final home game of the regular season on Friday night.
With high energy throughout, the Lobos left the home floor with a big win.
A 13-0 run to start was all it took as Longview rolled to an 82-50 win over Tyler Lee in District 11-6A action in front of a solid crowd at Lobo Coliseum.
Longview honored seniors Malik Henry, Phillip Washington, Chase Glasper and Zion Stanley prior to the tip.
The Lobos, who needed a buzzer beater to win the first meeting, 56-54, led 25-4 after the first quarter and 49-18 at halftime to move to 23-8 overall and 7-3 in 11-6A action with two games remaining on the schedule. Lee drops to 6-17 overall and 0-9 in district.
Henry led the charge, turning in a season-high 27 points with 15 rebounds for his 15th double-double of the season. Washington followed with a double-double of his own: 18 points, 10 assists, four steals.
Glasper added 15 points, six rebounds and three assists and freshman Jalen Hale rounded out four Lobos in double digits with 13 points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals.
For Tyler Lee in the loss, Matt Wade led 10 Red Raiders with points with a team-high 12 to go with a team-best five rebounds. Landry Simmons chipped in nine points and Will Mitchell had eight for Lee, who shot 6-of-24 in the first half.
The second meeting of the season was put away rather quickly.
Glasper hit a 3-pointer to open off a Washington assist and followed with a putback, an area Longview commanded, 21-7 in the first half and 39-23 overall.
Hale and Henry had back-to-back buckets off Washington feeds. Then Hale and Washington went the distance off steals for a 13-0 lead.
Lee got on the board off a slam from Jamal Jones off a Jaylon Spencer assist.
Henry finished a three-point play and Hale closed the first quarter with one of his own for a 25-4 lead.
Highlighted by two ferocious slams, Henry added six points and five rebounds in a 25-13 second quarter for the Lobos to take a 49-18 lead into halftime.
Now the Lobos head on the road to settle a logjam in the 11-6A race.
Rockwall clinched a playoff berth with a decisive win over Mesquite to move to 8-2 in district. Mesquite Horn blew out North Mesquite, 90-54, to move to 7-2 on Tuesday, a half-game ahead of the Lobos at 7-3. The Skeeters drop to 5-4 along with Rockwall-Heath, who was idle on Friday.
Longview visits Mesquite on Tuesday and closes out the regular season at Rockwall on Friday.