In a 16-5 start to the season, Longview has brought a balanced, total-team attack to the court.
With the non-district schedule in the books, the Lobos now shift their attention to District 11-6A action.
It gets going in a big way.
Longview will kick off 2020 and what is expected to be a competitive district race against Mesquite Horn at 2 p.m. Friday at Lobo Coliseum.
The Jaguars — off to a 14-8 start to the season — come to Longview ranked No. 16 in Class 6A in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches' statewide poll.
Longview's five losses this season have all been decided by single digits, the largest loss, 70-61, to Hurst Bell and a four-point loss to 6A No. 4 Waxahachie in the Mansfield Spring Creek Tournament in December.
The Lobos closed out the non-district schedule with a 3-0 showing in the Texas Bank and Trust/Longview Regional Medical Center Romines Hoopfest to take the third-straight tournament title on their home court.
Longview is averaging 60.4 points per game this season and holding opponents to 47.7 points per game.
Senior and George Mason signee Malik Henry is averaging a double-double this season at a 16 point-per-game with 11 rebounds per game. Henry has 65 blocked shots on the season.
Phillip Washington leads with a 17 point per game clip with eight assists per game. Chase Glasper has averaged 14 points per game so far this season as well.
Horn comes in averaging 68.3 points per game against a stout non-district schedules. The Jaguars have losses this season to 6A No. 21 Denton Guyer (76-74), 5A No. 1 Lancaster (80-56), 5A No. 16 Timberview (64-56) and 6A No. 8 Allen (57-55).
The Jaguars are led by senior guard Zaakir Sawyer, a 6-4, Louisiana-Monroe signee.
LADY LOBOS BACK IN ACTION
After opening 11-6A action with a 33-32 win over 2018 11-6A co-champion Rockwall, the Lady Lobos wrapped up its non-district slate with a 2-3 finish, going 2-2 in the Hallsville tournament before falling to Mount Pleasant this past Monday.
The Lady Lobos (10-10, 1-0) now jump into the district race on the road at Mesquite Horn at 1:30 p.m. today. The Lady Jaguars are off to a 2-0 start in district, including a 55-46 win over Rockwall.