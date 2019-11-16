BOYS
■ LONGVIEW 82, P. GROVE 59: Chase Glasper scored 22 points, four other Lobos joined him in double figures ans Longview earned an 82-59 win over Pleasant Grove on Saturday.
Malik Henry added 17 points for the Lobos, who led 17-14 after one quarter and 40-26 at halftime.
Phillip Washington and Zion Stanley had 14 points apiece, and Riley Elswick chipped in with 10.
The Lobos will host Hallsville on Tuesday.
■ UNION HILL 50, OVERTON 47: BETTIE — McCarson Youngblood poured in 20 points and Jakobe Griffis added 12 as the Union Hill Bulldogs notched a hard-fought 50-47 decision over the Overton Mustangs here Saturday afternoon.
The game had a thrilling finish as Union Hill, which trailed by as many as 10 points in the second half, got a clutch 3-pointer from Matthew Massingill to win at the buzzer.
GIRLS
■ CANTON 63, DAINGERFIELD 44: CANTON — Canton raced out to a 10-point lead after one quarter en route to a 63-44 win over Daingerfield on Saturday.
Mikayla Roberson had 18 points, six rebounds, four blocks, two steals and two assists in the loss for Daingerfield. Joi Akinsuroju added two steals and two points, Mon’trevia Durham two rebounds and two points, Ashlyn Bruce a rebound, an assist and a steal, Kiara Robinson 11 rebounds, six points and two blocks, Genesis Allen three rebounds and two points, Malayah Everett two rebounds, Jaclyn Garrett seven points and three assists and TaQuazia Latchison four rebounds and six points.
Daingerfield (1-1) will visit Gladewater on Tuesday.
■ HAWKINS GOES 4-0: QUEEN CITY: The Hawkins Lady Hawks went 4-0 over the weekend at the Queen City Tournament with wins over Mcleod (40-29), Ore City (43-14), Jefferson (58-32) and Atlanta (42-34).
■ JEFFERSON 39, MCLEOD 32: JEFFRSON — The Jefferson Lady Bulldogs beat McLeod 39-32 behind a game-high 16 points, four assists and five rebounds from Tierrani Johnson.
Jefferson is home Tuesday to White Oak.
■ CHAPEL HILL COPS CONSOLATION AT GRAND SALINE: Ty’Liyah Moore’s 16 points lifted the Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs to a 59-39 win over the host Grand Saline Maidens in the Eddie Rogers Tournament consolation play Saturday.
Jena Travier joined Moore in doubles with 10 points.
Earlier in the day, Chapel Hill nabbed a 51-33 decision over Whitehouse’ Ladycats. Shelbee Denson was high point with 12 and Travier tossed in 10 points.
Whitehouse got 12 in defeat from Makayla Moore.
Chapel Hill improves to 5-1 and host Pine Tree Tuesday.
LATE FRIDAY
■ HEAT 54, TRINITY 47: John Sawyer led three players into double figures with 20 points, and Longview HEAT earned a 54-47 win over Paris Trinity.
Sawyer added four rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and five steals for the HEAT. Ben Hill chipped in with 13 points and four rebounds, and Elijah Grimes had a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double, adding two blocks and three steals.
Braden McCullin contributed six points, two rebounds and three assists to the win. Brentton Jenkins finished with three points and two assists, and Oakley Vallery had two points and two rebounds.
COLLEGE
MEN
■ KC WINS IN FINAL DAY OF RANGER CLASSIC: KILGORE — Despite a three-point halftime deficit, the Kilgore College Rangers outscored the Cedar Valley College Suns 53-31 in the second half to win, 86-67, in the final day of the Ranger Classic at Masters Gymnasium.
Cedar Valley hit a long three-pointer to take the lead just before halftime, but KC (5-1) stepped its game up in the second half to tire the Suns out.
Leading scorer for KC was Rodrigue Andela with 18 points and eight rebounds. D’Rell Roberts scored 16 points and Cameron Gooden scored 14 points.
Jeremy LeFort came off the bench to earn a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Leading scorer for Cedar Valley was Larry Rusk, Jr. with 16 points. Kameron Fitzpatrick and Antwonie Betters each scored 10 points for the Suns (3-1).
KC’s next game is at Grayson College on Thursday in Sherman. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.