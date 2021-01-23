Playing for the third time in a week and the second time in an 18-hour span, the Longview Lobos shook off a slow start and pulled away from rival Marshall on Saturday to earn a 67-47 win in District 15-5A action at Lobo Coliseum.
Jalen Hale led the Lobos with 21 points and six rebounds, but just like the night before in a win on the road at Texas High, two other Lobos scored in double digits and the Lobo bench provided much-needed points and minutes.
Longview moves to 11-10 overall and 6-3 in the district with the win, the Lobos’ sixth win in seven outings. Marshall drops to 2-7 in league play with the loss.
“Our depth was important,” Lobo head coach Don Newton said. “We’re just now really shaking the rust off, but the kids are playing hard. We need to shoot free throws better and quit fouling, but the effort is there.”
Demarcus Washington scored all 12 of his points in the second half for Longview. Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson added 12, Caed Liebengood eight points and six rebounds, Riley Elswick seven points and six rebounds, Amarian Hamilton three points and Tyree Hale and Markevion Haynes two points apiece.
Elswick, Hamilton and Haynes did their damage coming off the bench.
Gi’Kovian McCoy paced Marshall with 15 points. Jayson Tuck added 11, Gabriel Brooks nine, James Thomas six points and eight rebounds, Jacorey Smith three points and five rebounds, Jack Mottershaw two points and Domar Roberson one point.
The Lobos connected on 21 of 30 free throws and held a 38-24 advantage on the glass. Marshall sank 14 of 27 freebies.
Marshall stepped things up on the defensive end late in the first quarter, holding the Lobos scoreless for the final 2:30 of the frame and using buckets from McCoy and Thomas and a pair of free throws by Tuck to take an 11-10 lead in the second stanza.
Brooks dropped in a couple of freebies in the opening minute of the second quarter to give Marshall a 13-10 lead, but Hanes and Elswick hit a couple of free throws apiece and then Elswick drilled one from 3-point range to put the Lobos in front for good.
McCoy went strong to the hoop for a layup at the 4:54 mark to cut the Lobo lead to a bucket (17-15), but Liebengood hammered home a triple and later dropped in a spinning layup to cap a 10-0 Lobo run that extended the lead to 12 (27-15) at the 2:06 mark.
McCoy’s 3-pointer kept Marshall close, but Jalen Hale sank two free throws and Jackson-Jamerson took a pass from Haynes and turned it into points for a 31-18 Longview cushion at the break.
Marshall used a 6-2 run to close out the third period and trail 43-31, and the Mavericks were still in it at the 4:56 mark when a layup from McCoy made it a 47-36 contest, but a 3-pointer from Washington sparked a 10-1 Lobo outburst that ended the competitive portion of the game.
The lead reached 20 (64-44) when Washington hit two free throws at the 2:40 mark of the fourth and again after an old-fashioned 3-point play by Jalen Hale with 1:26 remaining. A long 3-pointer from Hamilton with 32 seconds remaining gave Longview it’s biggest lead at 22 (67-45) before Marshall capped the scoring with a pair of free throws from Tuck to make the final 67-47.
The Lobos will visit crosstown rival Pine Tree on Tuesday. Marshall will visit Mount Pleasant.