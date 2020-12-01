TATUM — Things could have gone either way a number of times Tuesday night in a back-and-forth, high-energy matchup between Longview and Tatum.
But when Tatum, making its season debut, constructed its best run of the night in typical Eagle fashion, the Lobos responded.
Longview quickly erased a seven-point deficit and got an all-hands-on-deck finish to grab a 63-56 win over the Eagles on Tuesday night at Eagle Coliseum.
“We’ve been in some games where we just haven’t been able to finish but we did that tonight,” Longview head coach Don Newton said. “We got some great minutes from some younger guys getting their first action and had some older guys step up and play well.
“We just kept playing and it could’ve gone either way when they went on their run. Tatum is a good basketball team. They’re not near where they will be in a few weeks having just started but they’re going to be a whale of a team.”
Outside of an early Lobo lead, the game was tight throughout with both teams connecting on big shots and showing early-season rust. The Lobos had an early eight-point lead but Tatum bounced back and went to the locker room down a point, 32-31.
The Eagles grabbed the lead on the opening bucket and, after a tie at 36-all, went on a 7-0 run using its defense and pace.
But the Lobos responded, reclaiming the lead inside the final minute of the third quarter and taking it for good after a 49-49 tie early in the fourth.
Caed Liebengood turned in a 24-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead the Lobos, who move to 4-3 on the season.
Demarcus Washington followed with a double-double of his own, adding 11 points to his 11 assists to go with three steals. Demarlon Turner followed with six assists and Daze Wallace grabbed five rebounds for Longview, who had a 34-25 advantage on the boards.
Longview also got quality minutes from a pair of freshmen. Chris Wilder finished with seven points — all coming in a crucial stretch early in the fourth quarter. Chris Head, another ninth grader, added five points and three rebounds.
For Tatum, Kendric Malone, just over a week from starting at quarterback for the Eagle football team, turned in a dominant 22-point effort and kept Tatum in the game throughout the first half with a number of big shots.
Trey Fite followed with 10 points and seven rebounds and Aiden Anthony had nine points. Markendrick Beall filled the stat sheet with five points, six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal for the Eagles.
Both teams were solid from the floor with Longview finished 21-of-31 inside the arc and Tatum going 14-of-22.
Longview connected on just four of 20 3-point attempts but two of them, both from Liebengood, came in a 12-3 finish to the third quarter. Tatum connected on nine of 30 attempts from deep.
Both finished with 21 turnovers with the Lobos coming away with seven steals in the fourth quarter.
An and-one from Liebengood gave Longview an early 12-4 lead before a pair of threes from Malone put the Eagles right back in it. A trey from Anthony made it a 20-18 Longview lead after the first.
After a block from Beall, Malone had a driving bucket and then went the distance off a steal.
Beall then gave the Eagles its first lead, 29-28, with a putback. Liebengood closed the half with back-to-back buckets for a 32-31 Lobo lead.
Tied at 36, the Eagle defense forced three-straight Lobo turnovers and Fite connected on two shots in the paint off feeds from Kendall Williams.
Anthony then put Tatum up seven, 43-36, with a three.
Liebengood then had eight points in an 8-3 run with all three shots coming off dishes from Washington. Head gave the Lobos the lead with a driving bucket and completed the and-one for a 48-46 advantage after three.
A deep 3-pointer from Malone tied things up at 49-49. Wilder had back-to-back buckets, the second off a steal and assist from Washington, and capped an 8-2 Lobo run with another connection from Washington for a 57-51 Lobo lead with 2:13 left, which was large enough to give Longview the win.