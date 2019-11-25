TEXARKANA - Longview thwarted any chance Texas High's boys basketball team had of a comeback in the third quarter.
Down 13 at halftime, the Tigers got as close as 11 points early in the second half, but Longview broke the game open with an 11-point streak and claimed a 62-42 win Monday at Tiger Center.
Chase Glasper and Malik Henry each had double-doubles for the Lobos (3-1). Glasper drained five of the team's 12 3-pointers and scored 18 points to go along with his 10 rebounds, and Henry scored 14 points to go along his his 12 boards, helping Longview win the battle on the glass, 37-29.
The Lobos shot 50 percent (24 of 48) from the field and had as many 3s and 2-point baskets (12 each).
The Tigers (1-3) finished with a 30.6 field goal percentage on 15-of-49 shooting. C.J. Kelley led all scorers with 21 points and had seven rebounds. Montarius Johnson pulled down 10 rebounds for Texas High.
Longview took a 46-24 lead at the end of its third-quarter barrage, with 3:07 left in the third. The game was never closer than 20 points.
After Kelley drained a 3-pointer 1:18 into the game, the Lobos found Glasper on three straight possessions, and Glasper nailed a trio of treys to put Longview up 9-3.
Texas High scored the next five to get it to 9-8, but the Lobos closed out the quarter on a 10-2 run to take a 19-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
While Longview hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter, it was Henry who took over in the second quarter, scoring eight points, including three dunks, in the stanza.
THS cut its deficit to 27-20 before the Lobos scored six in a row to close the half, taking a 33-20 lead into intermission.
Phil Washington and Stanley Zion added nine points apiece for the Lobos.