Pine Tree gave Longview fits in the first half as the two crosstown rivals went back-and-forth.
But a late surge in the second-quarter put the Lobos full-steam ahead and into the playoffs.
Longview pulled away before halftime and built from there in a total-team 85-58 win over Pine Tree in District 15-5A action on Tuesday night at the Pirate Center.
With the win, Longview (12-10, 7-3) clinches a playoff berth out of 15-5A with two games left in the regular season and a showdown with Sulphur Springs, who entered Tuesday a game ahead of the Lobos, on Friday. Pine Tree drops to 4-13 overall and 1-8 with the loss.
“Pine Tree ran some good sets that kept us off balance there in the first half,” Lobo head coach Don Newton said. “But we were able to settle down and play our game from there.
“We clinched a playoff berth, yes, but we’ve got a lot to work on and improve with still plenty to play for.”
The win was the seventh out of the last eight games for the Lobos, who dropped a one-point game to district-leading Mount Pleasant last week. Longview took a buzzer-beating win on the road over the Wildcats in the first meeting earlier this season.
On Tuesday, it was a total-team effort with 12 Lobos recording points, including seven scorers in the first half. Longview led 20-17 after the first quarter and 37-28 at halftime before out-scoring the Pirates 48-30 in the second half.
Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson turned in an all-around night for Longview, finishing with a 14-point, 14-rebound double-double to go with three assists and a steal. Jalen Hale led all scorers with 21 points and added three assists and two steals for the Lobos, who held command on the boards, 37-28.
Caed Liebengood hit double figures with 12 points and five rebounds. Markevion Haynes dropped eight points, including two big 3-points, in the second quarter.
Marco Washington had seven points and Riley Elswick six for Longview, who show 27-of-47 from the floor.
For Pine Tree, Daryus Gray led with 15 points to go with seven rebounds. Freshman Dealyn Evans was strong in the paint and followed with 14 points. DJ Rockwell had eight points with four assists, Jeremiah Blinks seven points with five rebounds and Jonathon Fuller six points with four rebounds and two steals for the Pirates.
Amare Gary chipped in four points off the bench for Pine Tree, who shot 7-of-10 in the first quarter but 4-of-11 in the second.
A three-point play from Evans gave Pine Tree an early lead and Blinks drained a three to tie things up at 8-all. Longview expanded its lead to seven points on a 9-2 run, highlighted by back-to-back putbacks from Jackson-Jamerson.
Down 17-19, Evans had a putback and closed a run from the Pirates with an and-one after a coast-to-coast bucket from Fuller for a 20-17 Lobo lead after the first quarter.
Haynes covered up a three from Gray early in the second quarter and Evans had two more buckets down low as the two teams exchanged blows. A driving bucket from Rockwell pulled Pine Tree to within one, 27-26, with 4:01 left.
Enter Hale.
The Lobo sophomore went on a tear over the next four minutes, starting with a bucket off an offensive rebound and assist from Jackson-Jamerson. Hale added two more buckets around a triple from Haynes in a 10-0 run from Longview, who led 37-28 at halftime.
A three from Fuller pulled Pine Tree to within single digits, 50-42, with 2:25 showing in the third but it was covered up by a three from Amarian Hamilton off a Willie Nelson dish in a freshman-to-a-sophomore connection for Longview.
Up 15, the Lobos opened the fourth on a 7-0 run to pull away for good.
Longview hosts Sulphur Springs on Friday while Pine Tree visits Mount Pleasant.