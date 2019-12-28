Throughout its non-district schedule, Longview has worked on the things that teams work on during that stretch of time.
While it’s been a work in progress for the Lobos, they’ve grabbed a number of wins along the way.
It culminated at home over the past two days in the annual Texas Bank and Trust/Longview Regional Medical Center Romines Hoopfest with the tournament trophy staying at home for the third-straight year.
After a 2-0 day on Friday, the Lobos dispatched Corsicana, 63-32, in the title game on Saturday, wrapping up the non-district slate with a 16-5 record.
“Our rotation has been a work in progress but guys are starting to settle into their roles, starting to know what we need to do and what we need from them,” Longview head coach Don Newton said. “We’ve let some teams crawl back into games from time to time and need to start shooting at a clip that we’re capable of doing but our execution is better and our chemistry is better.
“Those two areas are where we improved in this tournament.”
The three wins over the weekend — 58-39 over North Garland and 51-26 over Trimble Tech — were indicative of Longview’s 2019 season as a whole with total-team efforts.
Phillip Washington and Malik Henry led the charge for the Lobos throughout the weekend.
Washington, who garnered tournament MVP honors, finished with 25 total assists and eight steals, going for nine points, three rebounds, seven assists and three steals against Corsicana.
Henry’s outing was just as dominant. The George Mason signee had 14 blocks on the weeks and dropped a game-high 24 points in the title tilt.
Everyone had a hand once again. Freshman Jalen Hale, who joined Washington and Henry on the all-tournament team, had 14 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals in the finale.
Chase Glasper had an 18-point outing on Friday and added nine points and six rebounds on Saturday.
Henry had a dunk from Washington, added another bucket off a steal and Washington drained a trey from Hale at the buzzer to put Longview ahead, 20-12, after the first quarter against Corsicana, who finished the weekend with a 3-1 record.
The Tigers, led by all-tournament selections Manny Haggerty and George Foster, whittled the Lobo lead down to 11 on the opening bucket of the fourth quarter.
But that was it for the Tigers in the frame.
Hale had a steal and assist to Washington, who then grabbed a Corsicana pass of his own and fed it off the backboard to Henry in a 20-0 finish to the game and the weekend.
Now, it gets real as District 11-6A opens on Jan. 3.
“Game of the year coming that Friday with Mesquite Horn,” Newton added.
The Jaguars enter with a 14-8 record and visit Lobo Coliseum on Jan. 3.
TOURNAMENT ROUNDUP
In other action, Jarquise Parker had 13 points and seven rebounds to lead North Garland to a 46-45 win over Hallsville in the third-place game.
A three from Nick Matthews with 25 seconds left put North Garland up 46-45, the 10th and final lead change of the game.
The Raiders went up on the opening bucket of the second quarter and held the lead until the final basket of the third, the fourth triple of the quarter from Ben Samples, who had a game-high 18 points for Hallsville.
To close pool play with both teams at 2-0 after Friday, Corsicana grabbed a 55-53 win over the Bobcats to advance to the championship game. Foster had 15 points to lead the Tigers and Danny Marr 15 for the Bobcats.
Onalaska close action with am 82-78 win over Winona for seventh place and Trimble Tech dispatched Henderson, 61-41, for fifth place.