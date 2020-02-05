BOYS
DISTRICT 11-6A
LONGVIEW 56, NORTH MESQUITE 45: MESQUITE - Malik Henry led the way with 15 points, Phillip Washington had 11 of his 14 points after halftime and the Longview Lobos pulled away for a 56-45 win over North Mesquite.
Jalen Hale added 10, Zion Stanley nine and Chase Glasper eight for the Lobos, who led 28-15 at halftime.
DISTRICT 16-5A
MARSHALL 74, PINE TREE 57: Marshall boys head basketball coach Bobby Carson did not want a repeat of last year’s 57-49 road loss to the Pine Tree Pirates Tuesday and fortunately for him and his Mavericks, they made sure history didn’t repeat itself when they came away with the 74-57 win.
The win gives the Mavs an overall record of 24-8 and a district record of 9-1. Pine Tree is 12-17 overall and 3-7 against district opponents.
Jaeden Knox was the game’s leading scorer with 25 points. Next in line for Marshall was Chris Leonard who tossed in 12 and Savion Williams was right behind him with 11. Freed Woolen scored nine points and Lyrik Rawls had eight. Kevin Pinson dropped in four points as Carlos Hill scored three and NiDerrick Lewis scored two.
Kenny Bradshaw led the Pirates in scoring with 14 points. Kalab George was right behind him with 13. Torrell Collins tossed in nine while Jasiah Wright scored eight. Darius Gray recorded seven points and J.D. Rockwell finished the night with six.
DISTRICT 16-3A
WINONA 74, WEST RUSK 69: NEW LONDON - The Winona Wildcats notched a 74-69 win over the West Rusk Raiders on Tuesday.
Myles Foster scored 19 points, Talon Winings 15, Gavin Smith 12 and Jimmie Harper 10 in the loss for West Rusk. Jaxon Farquhar chipped in with six, D.K. Anthony three and Logan Patterson and Jamal Ford two apiece. Foster led with eight rebounds. Ford had five and Winings and Farqhuar four apiece. Foster also recorded four assists and six steals.
ARP 80, HARMONY 42: ARP - The Arp Tigers built a 27-10 lead after one quarter and led 44-19 at halftime en route to an 80-42 win over Harmony.
Logan Baker scored 27 points and added eight rebounds and five steals in the loss for Harmony. Carson Helpenstill and Jax Wilburn added four points apiece, Kyle Jones three and Matthew Scott and Evan Patterson two apiece. Helpenstill also had four rebounds and two assists.
DISTRICT 16-2A
BIG SANDY 49, CARLISLE 34: PRICE - The Big Sandy Wildcats turned up the heat in the seocnd half and pulled away for a 49-34 win over the Carlisle Indians on Tuesday.
Joshua Shipman paved the way for the Wildcats with 19 points. Carter Oswalt chipped in with 12.
Big Sandy moves to 21-5 overall and 9-0 in district play.
Carlisle got 19 points from Jonathan Fraser and 11 from Alex Garza in the loss.
Big Sandy hosts Hawkins on Friday.
GIRLS
DISTRICT 15-3A
TATUM 47, HUGHES SPRINGS 37: TATUM — Essence Allen led with 17 points, Trinity Edwards was close behind with 16 and Kaylei Stroud and Kayla Jones combined for 22 rebounds as the Tatum Lady Eagles moved to 10-2 in district play with a 47-37 win over Hughes Springs.
Allen added four rebounds, five steals and four assists for the Lady Eagles. Edwards had three steals, Jones eight points, 12 rebounds and six steals, Stroud four points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks and Summer Dancy-Vasquez two points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Brian Young had 13 points in the loss for Hughes Springs. Sanariya Davis added seven, Adriana Kennedy six, Rylie Tenbrook five, Kylie McMillion four and Amaunni Craver two.
PRIVATE
HEAT 61, CHESS 54: Jordan Parker ripped the nets for 33 points, Jaelyn Cleveland had a 12-point, 15-rebound double-double and Longview HEAT held on for a 61-54 win over Christian Home Educators Sulphur Springs (CHESS).
Jordan Parker added seven rebounds, seven steals and two assists to her big night. Cleveland had two blocks, Jaden Parker six rebounds, Jenna Parker three points, four assists, five rebounds and six steals, maddie Wright two rebounds, Suzannah Neal two points and four rebounds and Tanner Stovall 10 points, four assists, five rebounds and three steals.