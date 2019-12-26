Defending tournament champion Longview leads an eight-team field as the annual Romines Hoopfest gets going today at Lobo Coliseum.
In the opposite bracket, Hallsville, who reached the tournament championship a year ago, awaits for a possible rematch.
Closing out the tournament season at home, Longview enters action with a 13-5 record. All five of the Lobos' losses this season have been fewer than nine points, including two four-point losses, two three-point losses -- including a November setback to Hallsville -- and a 48-47 loss to Cedar Hill this past week.
Following this weekend's action, both the Lobos and Bobcats (10-7) will begin district action with the Lobos hosting Mesquite Horn on Jan. 3 and Hallsville visiting Pine Tree on Jan. 7.
But first, a possible tournament rematch is in the works.
Here's a look at the 2019 Romines Hoopfest:
When: Friday and Saturday
Pool A: Longview, North Garland, Winona, Trimble Tech
Pool B: Onalaska, Hallsville, Corsicana, Henderson
Friday: Henderson vs. Hallsville, 10 a.m.; Longview vs. North Garland, 11:30 a.m.; Onalaska vs. Corsciana, 1 p.m.; Winona vs. Trimble Tech, 2:30 p.m.; Hallsville vs. Onalaska, 4 p.m.; Corsicana vs. Henderson, 5:30 p.m.; North Garland vs. Winona, 7 p.m.; Trimble Tech vs. Longview, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday: Hallsville vs. Corsicana, 9 a.m.; Onalaska vs. Henderson, 10:30 a.m.; Trimble Tech vs. North Garland, Noon; Longview vs. Winona, 1:30 p.m.
4:30 p.m. (Green Gym): 4th Seed A vs. 4th Seed B; (Coliseum): 2 Seed A vs. 2 Seed B; 6 p.m. (Green Gym): 3 Seed A vs. 3 Seed B; 1 Seed A vs. 1 Seed B