SULPHUR SPRINGS — Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson led the way as Longview handed Sulphur Springs its first district loss on Saturday with a 56-54 road win.
Jackson-Jamerson led with 21 points for the Lobos, who have won three straight to improve to 3-2 in District 15-5A action. Sulphur Springs drops to 3-1 with the loss.
Jalen Hale followed with 15 points. Markevion Haynes and Tyree Hale had a pair of threes and Riley Elswick chipped in five points for the Lobos.
Sulphur Springs jumped out to a 19-14 lead after the first quarter but a 15-point second quarter from Longview -- all from beyond the arc -- tied things up at 29-all at halftime.
Jackson-Jamerson had six points in the third quarter where Longview grabbed a two-point lead. Both teams finished with 16 points in the fourth, including eight more from Jackson-Jamerson, including 4-for-4 at the free throw line.
Longview visits Hallsville on Tuesday.