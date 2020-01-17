Malik Henry was honored pregame for joining the career 1,000-point club and then went to work.
All of the Lobos did.
Henry turned in his 12th double-double of the season as Longview took a wire-to-wire win over Mesquite, 58-40, handing the Skeeters their first District 11-6A loss of the season on Friday night at Lobo Coliseum.
With the win, Longview grabs its 20th win of the season and moves to the top of 11-6A at 4-1. The Skeeters drop to 9-11 overall and 3-1 in district action.
“Wire-to-wire against a team that has come on strong, beaten some good people and are well-coached,” Longview head coach Don Newton said. “They had a plan tonight and they competed but we stayed true throughout. Big win tonight.”
Defense was on display throughout with Longview having to navigate a smothering attack from the Skeeters in an up-and-down-the-floor contest. The Lobo defense held true as well, forcing Mesquite to 15-of-50 shooting overall, including 4-of-20 from 3-point range.
“We didn’t give up too many points in our set defense,” Newton said. “That’s always a plus. They tried to make it as ugly as possible and we made it look ugly a few times but for the most part, we held our composure and hit some shots.”
Henry finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds, leading four Lobos in double digits.
Chase Glasper used a blistering start to finish with a game-high 16 points. Phillip Washington followed with 15 points with six assists and five steals. Jalen Hale was steady throughout, finishing with 12 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Both teams finished with 15 turnovers with speed on display both ways. Longview held a slight edge in rebounds, 28-24, and went 14-of-21 from free-throw range, led by a 6-for-6 night from Washington.
Diandre Heath and Quaylen Teague finished with 11 points for the Skeeters, who got six rebounds from Charles Washington and seven points off the bench from Jerald Thompson.
The defense and forced turnovers started early both ways with nearly three minutes of scoreless action. Glasper opened the scoring with a 3-pointer off an assist from Hale, had a driving bucket and connected on a second three from Washington. He added an assist on Longview’s fourth bucket and the Lobos took a 12-9 lead after the first.
Hale started an 8-0 run for the Lobos in the second with a driving basket.
Washington had back-to-back layups around a steal from Glasper and a putback from Hale made it 20-11 with 1:47 left.
The freshman added an and-one, hit two from the line and Washington connected with Henry for a dunk near the buzzer for a 27-15 Lobo lead.
Longview strung together its best offense in the opening minutes of the the third quarter with a putback from Henry giving the Lobos a 17-point lead and in control the rest of the way.
The Lobos close out the first run through 1District 1-6A action against Rockwall on Tuesday back at Lobo Coliseum.
Mesquite is scheduled to play host to Rockwall-Heath.