A big first half sent the Longview Lobos to a win on senior night to close out the regular season on Tuesday night.
But there's plenty of work to be done and time to get it done before the postseason begins.
Longview exploded to a big lead early and then had to find to some clutch shots down the stretch in a 64-49 win over Hallsville in District 15-5A action at Lobo Coliseum.
The Lobos close the regular season at 13-11 and 8-4 in 15-5A action and now wait two weeks before the postseason begins. Hallsville (15-10, 5-6), the fourth seed out of 15-5A, closes out its slate at home Friday against district champion Mount Pleasant.
Both squads will await their first-round matchup. The district certification date for the University Interscholastic League is Feb. 16 and the bi-district round is set for Feb. 18-20. District 15-5A built a two-week window into its schedule as a preventative measure against COVID-19.
Longview is set to host Bossier High School (Louisiana) in a tune-up game on Feb. 12 at Lobo Coliseum. Bossier comes in as the defending state champion in Louisiana.
On Tuesday, the Lobos looked primed up for the playoffs in the first half, bolting to a dominant 24-point lead at one point and a 49-27 lead at halftime.
The script flipped in the second half and Hallsville whittled that lead down to seven points, 53-46, with 4:25 left in the fourth quarter. Longview went 0-for-9 from the field with three turnover in a one-point fourth quarter.
The first half, however, belonged to Demarcus Washington, who ripped five 3-pointers, including several from way beyond the arc, in a 27-point game. Washington was one of nine senior Lobos honored before the contest.
Markevion Haynes followed with 13 points off the bench for Longview, including a big assist and triple in the fourth quarter to thwart the Bobcat comeback attempt. Jalen Hale added nine points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals before foul trouble caught up with the sophomore in the third quarter.
Caed Liebengood had a team-high nine rebounds with seven points and Tyree Hale finished with four assists. Riley Elswick chipped in five boards for Longview, who built a 27-9 lead after the first quarter.
For Hallsville, Ben Samples finished with 23 points, including a pair of big 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Freshman Anthon McDermott turned in a stellar night for the Bobcats, finishing with a gutsy 10-point, 10-rebound double-double with a pair of steals.
David Ruff followed with six points and seven rebounds for Hallsville.
Along with Washington, Tyree Hale, Haynes, Liebengood and Elswick, Longview honored seniors Tore Lattimore, Daze Wallace, Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson and Tre Nelson before the game.
They took off after the opening tip, going on a 23-0 run after an early 4-4 tie. Washington had a 7-0 run of his own and made it 27-4 with his first of five 3-pointers. Samples and Jai Lacario got Hallsville on the board at the end of the quarter for a 27-9 Lobo lead.
That trend continued in the second quarter for Washington, who added four more threes as Longview jumped to a 41-17 lead with 3:31 left before halftime. Samples had back-to-back threes and Ruff a putback for a quick 8-0 run but a three and putback from Liebengood around another triple from Washington made it 49-27 Longview at halftime.
Shooting woes and turnovers soured the hot start in the third for Longview, who was outscored 9-1 in the frame.
A three from Samples made it a nine-point game early in the fourth. Haynes erased one of the threes before Samples dropped another one and McDermott followed with a driving bucket for a seven-point Longview lead.
Haynes then had an assist to Tre Nelson on a three to add some cushion before dropped 6-of-8 free throws down the stretch to preserve the Lobo win.