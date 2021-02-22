TENAHA — For the first time in seven years, Longview is moving on in the basketball postseason.
It took a big start and an even bigger finish.
Longview jumped ahead early and, after that margin dwindled, got a clutch steal late to seal a 55-52 win over Nacogdoches in a Class 5A, Region II bi-district playoff on Tuesday at Tenaha’s Special Event Center.
The win is the first playoff victory for the Lobos since the 2013-14 season and marks just the third trip to the second round since 2004. Longview will take on Highland Park, a 78-51 winner over Red Oak, in the area round at 6 p.m. Thursday in Athens.
Longview (15-11) built a commanding lead after the first quarter, 17-3, and battled away every Nacogdoches (14-13) run into the fourth quarter, where the Lobos led 48-38 with 4:14 left.
It was a wild finish.
An all-out blitz on both ends from the Dragons, the second-place finishers out of District 16-5A, made it a one-point game, 53-52, with six seconds left after a deep 3-pointer.
The Lobos were then with a travel in traffic on the ensuing inbounds before Tyree Hale snagged the Dragons inbounds pass, setting off a dunk from Caed Liebengood and a sigh of relief from the Lobo bench.
Jalen Hale turned in a team-best 18 points to go with eight rebounds and four steals for the Lobos. Liebengood chipped in 11 points and Demarcus Washington finished with eight points, four steals, three steals and two assist.
Tyree Hale and Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson were big in the fourth quarter. Hale went 3-of-4 from the free-throw line while the rest of the team went 2-of-8 in the fourth. Jackson-Jamerson had four of his six rebounds in the frame.
The win was full of big shot for the Lobos, including third-quarter threes from Markevion Haynes and Riley Elswick.
For Nacogdoches, 6-7 sophomore Charles Hervey finished with an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double to go with six blocked shots. Jaylen Steadman, another Dragon sophomore, followed with eight points — all coming in the fourth quarter, including deep threes with 29 seconds left and again with six seconds left to make it a one-point game.
Jabralen Steadman chipped in eight points off the bench and Eddie Cross had seven points to go with five assists.
Longview held a small advantage in rebounds, 35-32, and both teams finished with 16 turnovers each. Nac went 6-of-15 from free-throw range and Longview went 12-of-21.
The Lobos hit seven three-pointers and Nac had six and both shot 40 percent from inside the arc.
Longview opened with a high-energy first quarter with Jalen Hale dropping eight and Liebengood following with six, including a three to make it 17-3 after the first.
Nacogdoches, who missed its first 11 shots, woke up to start the second and chipped into the lead with an 8-0 run. The two teams exchanged buckets throughout the second, highlighted by an and-one from Jalen Hale. Tyree Hale got on the scorebook with a layup off a steal for a 30-21 Lobo lead at halftime.
A putback from Jackson-Jamerson and a three off an assist from Jalen Hale pushed Longview back out to a 14-point lead to start the third. But, just like the second quarter, Nac answered with a 7-0 run.
Threes from Haynes and Elswick bookeneded a 4-0 Nac run to end the fourth with Longview up, 44-36.
Free throw miscues and turnovers kept Nacogdoches in it in the fourth quarter. Jaylen Steadman had a runner down the baseline with 1:17 left and buried two deep threes over the next 1:01 off the clock.
But the Lobos, led by the Hale brothers, scrapped out the win to move on in the playoffs.