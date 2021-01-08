Longview got a full-squad effort heading into the thick of District 15-5A action on Friday night at Lobo Coliseum.
Jalen Hale led with 22 points as the Lobos grabbed their second-straight with a wire-to-wire win over Pine Tree, 69-54.
The win pulls Longview, which got to full strength with the addition of Lobo football players, to 2-2 overall in 15-5A, which is shaping up where every game will count in the playoff hunt.
Hale added six rebounds, six assists and five steals for the Lobos, who led 15-14 after the first quarter and as many as 17 in the first half. Pine Tree (3-5, 0-3) pulled to within single digits midway through the third quarter but a Lobo run locked it in.
Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson followed with 19 points and eight rebounds for Longview. Caed Liebengood turned in a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double for the Lobos, who shot 24-of-39 from inside the arch.
Tyree Hale added eight points including a 6-for-6 night from the free-throw line, which was a popular place at Lobo Coliseum.
Fouls were aplenty and the teams combined for 58 trips to the line. Pine Tree shot 20-of-31 and Longview went 18-of-27.
For Pine Tree, Daryus Gray finished with a double-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Freshman Dealyn Evans added 13 points and four rebounds and Jeremiah Blinks finished with 15 points off the bench for the Pirates, who shot 16-of-50 overall and were hampered with 21 turnovers.
The night started at the free-throw line and, after a cross-court assist from Jalen Hale to Liebengood for a 3-pointer, the Lobos raced to an 11-2 lead. Hale followed with a coast-to-coast bucket off a defensive rebound.
Meanwhile, Pine Tree started cold shooting. The Pirates first eight points came at the free-throw line in an 0-for-13 start. A three from Blinks was the first made bucket to make it 23-11 Longview with 5:52 left in the second quarter.
Gray went on a 6-0 run by himself and he added a three that dropped in after the buzzer for a 33-26 Lobo lead at halftime.
Evans had two putbacks and a bucket in the pain as the Pirates cut Longview’s lead to eight, 43-35, with 4:16 left in the third quarter.
A putback from Jackson-Jamerson and a driving basket from Hale highlighted a 9-3 Lobo run for a 52-38 lead after the third quarter.
Hale had a steal and assist to Jackson-Jamerson with 5:44 left to push Longview’s lead to a game-high 18 points. The duo combined for 24 points, 10 rebounds, three assist and five steals in the second quarter.
Now the crosstown rivals square off with the current leaders in 15-5A. Pine Tree hosts Mount Pleasant at 3:30 p.m. today while Longview travels to Sulphur Springs. That game is also set for a 3:30 p.m. tipoff.