Phillip Washington was looking for an opportunity and it took less than the length of a Twitter highlight video for a program to give him one.
Washington, a three-year starter and standout for the Lobos, will his continue his career at Jacksonville College, where he signed this past week.
When describing the moment, a big smile came across Washington, who garnered area and all-district honors during his high school career, smiled in a big way.
"At first, I was looking and I really didn't have many options and Coach (Don) Newton asked me about Jacksonville.
"I looked them up, saw their record and history. We talked on the phone and they were willing to five me a full ride."
Newton, like all coaches right now, spent some time this past week compiling highlight videos of his players, past and present. On Monday, a call to Jacksonville and a review of Washington's highlight reel was enough.
Actually, about half of the clip was enough.
"We were watching his film and going through the scouting report on Phil," Newton said. "He said right there that he was going to offer him a full ride.
"He didn't even finish watching the four-minute video before he said he was going to offer him."
Washington was a four-year lettermen and three-year starter for the Lobos. He garnered All East Texas Newcomer of the Year honors as a sophomore with 74 3-pointers and 57 steals in his debut season.
In 2020, Washington averaged 14.8 points, 7 assists and 3 steals per game and finished all three seasons with all-district honors in the state's highest classification. Washington was honored for joining the career 1,000-point club and, a week later, the 500-assist club this past season.
Both career accolades are indicative of Washington's skill set on the court.
"Jacksonville plays an up-tempo style," Newton said. "The coaches like Phil's decision making in the open floor, his decision making and shooting.
"Once they saw him in the open, that was it."
Washington's ball-handling, decision-making and shooting overshadowed his 5-9 size, Newton said.
"Junior college is going to be good for him and, honestly, just the beginning," Newton said. "He's going to show people, as he has all along, that he can overcome his size with his play.
"He'll definitely have a chance."
Washington added that the coaches liked his game and said he expects to be in the mix right out of the gate for Jacksonville, who finished 18-13 overall in the 2019-20 season but finished strong with two wins in the Region XIV tournament.
The Jaguars opened with a win over Panola before knocking off top seed Tyler Junior College, 89-88, in the quarterfinal round, ending the Apaches' season at 25-3.
Washington's smiled was ear-to-ear when he spoke about signing with the team that gave him his opportunity, which is all he wanted.
"I've got to learn how to be a leader, take care of my classwork and work on my game," he said. "I'm just blessed to have another opportunity to show what I can do and continue playing this game that I love."