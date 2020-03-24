ETBU Sports Information
MARSHALL — Following a strong four years of men’s basketball, East Texas Baptist University will be transitioning head coaches as Brandon Curran follows a call into full-time church ministry. Curran leaves a solid foundation for the new incoming head coach Chris Lovell who comes to ETBU from Bossier Parish Community College.
Lovell brings a championship resume to ETBU that will keep the men’s basketball program in the top-tier of the American Southwest Confernce.
He won three Texas TAPPS 5A state championships (2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16) at Prestonwood Christian Academy in Plano, while being ranked the No. 1 large private school in Texas. Then, in four years at Bossier Parish Community College, he turned a sub-par program into a program that was competing for a conference championship.
This past season his team went 20-11 for their first 20-win season in over 15 years at BPCC. His team posted a 12-7 record in the NJCAA Region XIV Conference, tying for second place, which is the best finish for the program since moving to that region.
On Feb. 25, he was named the Hoopdirt.com National NJCAA JUCO Coach of the Week.
For the fourth straight season, BPCC qualified for the Region XIV conference tournament. In the 2018-19 season, his team reached the NJCAA Top 25 Poll for the first time in over 20 years. He has also coached the LABC JUCO Player of the Year the past three years.
In three seasons as the head coach at Prestonwood Academy, Lovell won 99 games and three straight TAPPS 5A state championships.
In his first position as a head coach at the high school level, Lovell went 19-17 winning the bi-district championship at Grapevine Faith Christian School. His team advanced to the playoffs, which was the first time for the program in five years, and finished third in TAPPS 4A District 1. Before he arrived, the team had only won seven games the year before.
Breaking into high school coaching as an assistant coach at Trinity Christian Academy, Lovell was a part of a strong winning program. In his three years, TCA won the 2008-09 Texas TAPPS 5A state championship and was the 2007-08 TAPPS 1-5A District champions. He was also a finalist for the TABC Assistant Coach of the Year.
Curran led ETBU to four straight American Southwest Conference tournaments, playing for the title twice. He posted 20-win seasons in 2017-18 and 2019-20.
He compiled a record of 69-39 in four seasons, going 39-27 in the East Division and earning NCAA DIII South Regional rankings in the 2017-18 and 2019-20 seasons.