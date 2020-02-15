DISTRICT 16-5A
LUFKIN 56, HALLSVILLE 49: HALLSVILLE - Jackson Parks led the way for Lufkin, which opened up a 10-point lead after one quarter and held on for a 56-49 win over the Hallsville Bobcats.
Taven Jackel had 14 points and Ryan Pondant added 11 for Hallsville, which fell behind 17-7 after one quarter and 31-17 at halftime before outscoring the Panthers 32-25 after the break.
Danny Marr had eight for the Bobcats. Taylor Sheffield finished with six, Jai Locario four and Tanner Benson and Trenton Smith three apiece.
Hallsville visits Jacksonville on Tuesday.
PRIVATE
HEAT 47, TRIBE BASTROP 23: ROUND ROCK — Longview HEAT jumped ahead early and didn't look back until bringing home the Texas Association of Independent Athletic Organizations state title.
HEAT went 3-0 on Friday to reach Saturday's championship game.
Jordan Parker turned in a 23-point, 10-rebound double-double and added nine steals and two blocks to lead the way for Heath, who led 14-4 after the first quarter and 24-7 at halftime.
Tanner Stovall added nine points with three assists, two steals and a block. Jenna Parker tallied eight points with three assists, four rebounds and three steals. Jaelyn Cleveland had 14 rebounds with five points, Jaden Parker finished with six rebounds and four steals and Suzannah Neal four rebounds with two points and Gracyn Stroman one rebound.