MARSHALL - Displaying the ability to take full advantage of its superior size in the paint, the McLeod Longhorns were able to rally from a rare halftime deficit and earn a 49-37 Class 2A regional quarterfinal win over the Big Sandy Wildcats on Tuesday at East Texas Baptist's Ornelas Gymnasium.
A patient and methodical McLeod squad was able to whip the ball around the perimeter before working it inside the paint to 6-5 senior post Trevor Deel and he did the rest. Deel was six-of-six from the field for 12 points and he added 14 rebounds.
The 7th ranked Longhorns, winners of 17 straight, improve to 34-2 overall and advance to play in this weekend's 3A Regional Tournament. It marks the first time in the history of McLeod basketball to make it to the regional semifinals. Their opponent will be the winner of Tuesday's Muenster-Lindsay at 4 p.m. Friday.
Big Sandy's successful run comes to an end at 25-7.
McLeod raced out to a quick 6-0 as Deel dropped a nice turnaround followed by a Kobe Bonner layup on a feed from Keldyn Schubert. Austin Gilmore parlayed a mid-court steal into an easy bucket and it was 6-0 in less than two minutes.
Big Sandy's only point of the first six and half minutes was the back end of a two-shot free throw from Joshua Shipman at 5:47. McCleod actually got off five shots before Big Sandy ever launched.
Deel powered one in at 2:09 as the Longhorns moved out to a 12-1 lead and appeared on their way to a blowout. But in the blink of eye, the Wildcats caught fire from the floor.
Senior Carter Oswalt rang up back-to-back bombs to ignited what turned into a 16-0 run by Big Sandy. After Oswalt registered his buckets, Dekarai Menefee sank two freebies and Shipman swished one in the lane just ahead of the first quarter horn.
Shipman, who led the Wildcats with 14 points, opened the second with a go-ahead 3-pointer. The run culminated with another money ball from Caden Minter at 5:06. This put Big Sandy up 17-12 and McLeod looked to be reeling a bit.
The final minute of the first half was packed with excitement as McLeod's Nathan Parker dialed one up from deep to give the Longhorns their first lead of the period at 20-19 with 0:18.6 showing.
Big Sandy's response was money as Minter beat the buzzer with a nothing-but-net NBA 3-pointer and the Wildcats carried a 22-20 lead to the break.
After a couple ties to open the third, McLeod flexed its muscle. Shipman hit a pull-up pop as Big Sandy clung to a 24-22 lead. The proved to be the only basket for the Wildcat in the quarter.
The Longhorns closed with an 8-0 run and held a 31-24 lead going to the fourth. The scoring spree eventually hit 13-0 as McLeod got a prayer answered when Schubert scored on a wild layup that made it 36-24 with 6:17 to play.
Big Sandy got no closer than eight the rest of the way.